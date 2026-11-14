Three Questions Texas Must Answer vs. LSU

The No. 7 Longhorns have found momentum behind Arch Manning's improved play and a defense that has consistently kept opponents from producing explosive offenses. LSU, meanwhile, boasts one of the nation's most productive offenses and a defense that ranks among the best in the SEC.

With the stakes rising and Tiger Stadium providing a difficult road environment, three questions could determine whether Texas leaves with another important victory.

1. Can Arch Manning handle LSU's pass rush?

Oct 31, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) keeps the ball for yardage during the first half against the Mississippi State Cougars at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manning has looked increasingly comfortable over the past two games, completing 76% of his passes with six touchdowns and no interceptions in wins over Mississippi State and Missouri. His performance against Missouri, when he threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns, showed the progress Texas needed from its quarterback.

LSU presents a significant test. The Tigers have recorded 36 sacks through nine games, with Princewill Umanmielen leading the way with 8.5. Texas has struggled with pass protection at times this season, particularly after losing starting left tackle Trevor Goosby to a season-ending injury.

Manning must get the ball out quickly, recognize pressure and avoid giving LSU opportunities to create negative plays. If he can maintain his recent efficiency against the Tigers' pass rush, Texas should have opportunities to move the football.

2. Can Texas establish a consistent running game?

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown (0) runs the ball during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Texas cannot afford to become one-dimensional against LSU. The Tigers allow just 84.7 rushing yards per game, ranking among the nation's best, and have consistently made opposing offenses work for every yard.

Raleek Brown will be especially important with Hollywood Smothers out for the season. Brown has provided Texas with a productive option in the backfield, but the Longhorns need more than occasional explosive runs. Sustaining drives with physical, disciplined carries would help keep LSU's defensive front from focusing entirely on Manning.

The offensive line must also create opportunities, particularly with Cojoe continuing to fill in at left tackle. If Texas can establish the run early, it can control the pace and make the Tigers defend the entire field.

3. Can the defense contain LSU's explosive offense?

Tigers Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10, The LSU Tigers take on Alabama. November 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU averages 504.1 yards of total offense per game, ranking sixth nationally. Quarterback play and an aggressive passing attack make the Tigers capable of scoring quickly, putting pressure on Texas to limit explosive plays.

The return of Colin Simmons could be a major factor. The nation's sack leader is expected to be available after missing two games with an ankle injury and playing a limited role against Missouri. His presence could give Texas a much-needed boost in pressuring the quarterback.

The Longhorns also need disciplined coverage and reliable tackling against an offense that averages 324.9 passing yards per game. If Texas can disrupt LSU's timing and force the Tigers into difficult third-down situations, it can prevent the home team from controlling the game.

Texas has enough talent to win in Baton Rouge, but it must answer all three questions to do so. The Longhorns' recent momentum has put them in position to make a serious playoff push. Saturday will show whether they can sustain it against one of their toughest remaining opponents.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.