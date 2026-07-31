The Best Texas Longhorn at Every Position Since Steve Sarkisian Arrived

Since Steve Sarkisian took over the Texas football program in 2021, he has a 48-20 record, including a Big 12 title in 2023 and two College Football Playoff wins. While the Longhorns haven't won a national championship yet, Sarkisian has made a major impact on the program.

This season, Texas has sky-high expectations as a CFP hopeful. With impressive roster construction, it's certainly on the table. They were picked to finish second in the SEC media preseason poll.

Let's take a look back at some of the best players to come through Austin since Sarkisian's arrival in '21.

Wide Receiver: Xavier Worthy

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy runs with the ball. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns have had several wide receivers take their talents to the NFL. Some of the top wideouts include Xavier Worthy, Matthew Golden, and Adonai Mitchell.

However, Worthy stands alone. He played three seasons and 39 games at Texas. He's fourth all-time in receiving yards (2,755), sixth in receptions (197), and third in touchdowns (26). Worthy was an excellent player in a Texas uniform, and now he's making a solid career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Offensive Line: Kelvin Banks Jr.

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr., Cole Hutson, Jake Majors, and quarterback Quinn Ewers celebrate. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There have been some notable offensive linemen to play for the Longhorns over the last several years, but no one has played to a level like Kelvin Banks Jr. has.

Banks was decorated with awards during his collegiate career and was a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Now, Trevor Goosby will look to follow in his footsteps.

Running Back: Bijan Robinson

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson runs for a touchdown. | USA TODAY Sports

It's indisputable that Bijan Robinson has been the best Longhorns running back since Sarkisian's arrival. He's fourth all-time in rushing yards (3,410) and touchdowns (41).

He made a major impact at Texas and was one of the best players in the sport in 2022. He was drafted eighth overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2023 draft.

Quarterback: Quinn Ewers

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers passes the ball. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Arch Manning has an opportunity to become the best quarterback under Sarkisian when his collegiate career is over, but for now, the advantage goes to Quinn Ewers.

Ewers threw for 31touchdowns in his final season and helped lead the Longhorns to their first two CFP wins. It may not have always looked remarkable, but Ewers left his mark in Austin as a leader and a proud representative of Texas football.

Defensive Line: Colin Simmons and T'Vondre Sweat/Byron Murphy II

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat (93) celebrates with offensive lineman Christian Jones. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

I decided to combine the defensive linemen here. Barryn Sorrell recorded 15.5 sacks over four seasons with Texas, but Colin Simmons has the slight edge. He is due for a massive season and could move into the top-five sack leaders at Texas.

For defensive tackle, I'll give a tie to T'Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy II. Sweat was an elite run-stopping defensive tackle and was a unanimous first-team All-American in 2023. Murphy won the 2023 Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Linebacker: Anthony Hill Jr.

Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. celebrates. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeMarvion Overshown and Jaylan Ford deserve recognition for their contributions, but Anthony Hill Jr. has the edge at linebacker. He recorded 249 tackles and 17 sacks during his career.

Hill dealt with injuries, but when he was on the field, he was fun to watch and his presence on the defense will be missed next season.

Secondary: Malik Muhammad and Michael Taafe

Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Malik Muhammad was quietly an outstanding cornerback for the Longhorns. Quarterbacks didn't throw his way too often which explains his three career interceptions.

For safety, it goes to Michael Taafe. His story to stardom was inspirational, and he was an incredible leader and player on the field. Taafe recorded an interception in his final collegiate game against Texas A&M.

Special Teams: Cameron Dicker

Texas Longhorns place kicker Cameron Dicker. | USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Dicker barely sneaks in here, as his final season in Texas was in 2021. "Dicker the Kicker" will live in the minds of Longhorns fans forever, as he nailed the game-winning field goal to beat Oklahoma in 2018.

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