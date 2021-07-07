Texas QB Casey Thompson Uses Cameo to Combat Child Hunger

Following a recent ruling, NCAA players are now eligible to profit off of their likeness and image through endorsements.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson has already taken advantage of this opportunity to positively impact the less fortunate. He is charging $100 per shout-out and will donate the proceeds to NoKidHungry, an organization that combats child hunger.

Thompson described why he chose to donate to NoKidHungry:

"All the proceeds will go to NoKidHungry.org. That's an organization that helps bridge the gap between the one in every six Americans that go hungry every year. As many as 13 million children in America could go hungry this year, and I'm happy to donate all the proceeds to the organization."

Thompson is the second Longhorn to use the platform after an Oklahoma Sooners fan made an unexpected request to star running back Bijan Robinson.

The Oklahoma native will continue his battle with Hudson Card for the starting quarterback position. During the Alamo Bowl, Thompson showed flashes of brilliance throwing for 170 yards on 8-of-10 passing and four touchdowns against Colorado.

Thompson showed off his talents in a recent hype video posted on social media.

