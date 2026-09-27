3 Overreactions After The Texas Longhorns vs. Tennessee Vols Game

Texas survived Tennessee on Rocky Top, holding off a late comeback attempt to secure a dramatic 20-17 win at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.

With President Donald Trump in attendance, there were no communication issues for the Longhorns' first SEC matchup of the season.

There were several miscommunications on the field that could keep Burnt Orange fans bothered until the Red River Rivalry in two weekends against Oklahoma.

Of course, any anxiety felt by a fanbase at any point during a close win necessitates that.

Here are three overreactions from Texas' big win:

Penalties Will Derail The Longhorns in SEC Play

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were 11 penalties, coming on offense and defense, that almost cost the Longhorns a game they had firmly in control of during the fourth quarter.

Not to mention, 115 penalty yards are a tough hurdle to overcome. Steve Sarkisian is lucky his program was able to.

EDGE Zina Umeozulu's facemask on Vols quarterback Faizon Brandon with 30 seconds remaining gave Tennessee a chance to win the game. The flags weren't just bad, but also painfully timed.

Penalties and discipline would be the overarching narrative coming out of Week 4 if the Vols had completed the comeback.

They still might be, since there are plenty more hostile SEC environments Texas will be entering over the next two months.

Colin Simmons' On-Field Demeanor Could Be a Problem

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) passes against Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There will be severe overreactions to defensive end Colin Simmons' infamous "simulating using the restroom" penalty after a sack on Brandon.

You certainly can't knock his preparation, since Simmons just tied the Longhorns' program record for sacks in a game (five) and had a 91.3 pass-rush grade from PFF.

Bad actors could try to claim that Simmons doesn't have the mindset NFL front offices should trust with an early-round pick because of his inappropriate gesture, though.

Do yourself a favor and just roll your eyes and tune out whoever is saying that. Simmons is a difference-maker who, evidently, can win you games with his ability to penetrate opposing backfields.

He works hard enough to achieve that in practice and in the weight room. There's no attitude problem to be seen on the Simmons front. He's already issued a public apology. Move along.

Cam Coleman's Contributions Aren't Meeting the Hype... Yet

Sep 19, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) is tackled by UTSA Roadrunners cornerback RJ Lester Jr. (13) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cam Coleman's uncertainty is seemingly worrying to a degree. It shouldn't be, though.

While Coleman survived an injury scare, escaping Week 4 without any visible limp or discomfort as he left the stadium, he left the action in the third quarter and wasn't targeted in the passing game after returning to the field.

That Coleman had just one catch in his first SEC contest in Burnt Orange could have some thinking too hard over the next two weeks.

With such a loaded receiving corps, Coleman was always going to take a backseat in some games to Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V. The latter two have established chemistry with Arch Manning from last year.

Coleman's breakout could come when many don't expect it. As long as the Longhorns are undefeated and on schedule, Coleman's fit with the program is perfect.

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