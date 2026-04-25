Texas Safety Depth Chart After Michael Taaffe Picked By Miami Dolphins

Michael Taaffe had been an important part of the Texas Longhorns’ defensive identity for multiple seasons. Going from a Texas fan from Austin to a walk-on to an All-American, his journey and intensity paced the heartbeat of the Longhorns’ defense.

Following his selection in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins in the fifth round, what is next for the Longhorns in the safety room? Using the Texas Longhorns On SI post-spring defensive depth chart, let's evaluate the future at safety in Texas.

Who Will Texas Start at Safety Without Michael Taaffe?

Texas Longhorns linebacker Liona Lefau reacts after defensive back Michael Taaffe catches an interception during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

One benefit for the Longhorns is that they don’t just have one answer at safety — they have multiple. Texas has several versatile defensive players who could play different roles. It’s hard to project who will play what spot, but that may be a good problem to have.

Taaffe primarily lined up as a free safety during his Texas career, playing 370 of his 600 defensive snaps up top in 2025 (61.7%) and 550 of 829 in 2024 (66.3%). He also played plenty of snaps in the box, though his 190-pound frame was best suited outside of traffic.

However, he did miss three games in 2025, which could provide insight into Texas’s plans for 2026. Against Mississippi State in Week 9, the Longhorns started Jelani McDonald and Derek Williams, with Xavier Filsaime playing big snaps at free safety.

The following week against Vanderbilt, it was Filsaime and McDonald getting the start. Williams was second on the team in total snaps, though, with 58; McDonald suffered a concussion against the Commodores and played 11 snaps. Filsaime also started the bowl game with both Williams and Taaffe out.

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald scratches his helmet after making a tackle during the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

McDonald is the easy answer for one of the starting spots this season. He started all 13 games in 2025 and showed the versatility to play inside the box, over the top and in the slot, making him a unique weapon on defense.

He rarely left the field last season and led the Longhorns in defensive snaps. He played 735 defensive snaps, which was over 100 more than any other player on the defense — Graceson Littleton was second with 616.

Opposite of him, though, is less certain. Filsaime and Williams each got at least one start last season. Filsaime appeared in 10 games and played 293 defensive snaps, while Williams appeared in 11 and played 204 defensive snaps. Both will likely be on the field regularly regardless of who is named the starter.

Injuries will be important to monitor as the season approaches. Filsaime underwent offseason surgery, according to a team press release, and he did not play during the spring showcase. Jonah Williams is another safety in the rotation, but the two-sport athlete suffered an injury during the baseball season.

If either misses any time, Texas will turn toward some of its youth to fill out the rotation. Junior Jordon Johnson-Rubell is ready for his first start, while redshirt freshman Zelus Hicks and true freshman Toray Davis — whom McDonald commended this offseason — remain in the mix.

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