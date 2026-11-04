Texas Longhorns Get Controversial CFP Ranking as Playoff Picture Takes Shape
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College football has been pure chaos during the 2026 season, with multiple ranked teams losing each week, and no clear indication as to who the best teams in the country actually are for the year.
For fans of college football, and perhaps fans of chaos who like to reminisce on the infamous 2007 season, they love the direction of this year. The College Football Playoff committee, however, does not, making their job tougher and more prone to reactions from fan bases who don't agree.
The first edition of the CFP rankings was released, and the Texas Longhorns find themselves ranked No. X, with the rest of the top-12 taking shape and more room to work for Steve Sarkisian and his team.
Texas Longhorns CFP Poll Outlook
The Longhorns are ranked No. 7 in the first rankings and ahead of the Ole Miss Rebels, whom they dismantled in Austin. However, the rest of their year's schedule leaves little room for error.
The Longhorns will be able to potentially get two top-20-ranked wins against the Missouri Tigers and the LSU Tigers. Wins over both, given they are already in the top-7, could potentially slide them into a bye.
However, the highest-ranked three-loss team is at No. 21, meaning one more loss in the season could make it nearly impossible to find a way into the playoffs, so the Longhorns will need to be perfect for the rest of the year.
Surprising CFP Poll Reactions
Boise State is ranked No. 25, behind the Oregon Ducks, who have three losses this season. While the Ducks have the head-to-headwin from week one, it was a one-possession game, and the Broncos only have one loss this year.
The ACC got very little love in the rankings, with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons being behind two-loss teams, despite their only loss of the season coming against the No. 1-ranked Miami Hurricanes.
Notre Dame, the last team in the playoff mix, needs a win this weekend against the Miami Hurricanes to lock in a spot, and a loss could keep them out.
The Ohio State Buckeyes were the first team out, indicating the committee is worried about their rest-of-the-year outlook with quarterback Julian Sayin being out with an injury.
The UCLA Bruins are the lowest-ranked undefeated team remaining at No. 8, but the committee gave them respect despite a lower strength of record and valued winning in a chaotic year.
The Alabama Crimson Tide is the highest ranked two-loss team, eight spots above the Tennessee Volunteers, who rolled them this season. The Crimson Tide are also above Kentucky, who they beat, but has one less loss and sits in a better spot to play for a conference championship.
The Crimson Tide also came in above Texas, which is also controversial in and of itself, with the Longhorns clearly having the better resume.
Meanwhile, the Indiana Hoosiers remain in the top four, despite not having beaten a ranked team all season and struggling to earn each of their last three wins.
These decsisions obviously beg the question: Is the committee following its own criteria?
CFP Top 25 Week 10
1. Miami Hurricanes
2. Georgia Bulldogs
3. Utah Utes
4. Indiana Hoosiers
5. Alabama Crimson Tide
6. Kentucky Wildcats
7. Texas Longhorns
8. UCLA Bruins
9. BYU Cougars
10. Ole Miss Rebels
11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Out of the bracket
12. Ohio State Buckeyes (First team out)
13. Tennessee Volunteers
14. LSU Tigers
15. Texas Tech Red Raiders
16. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
17. Houston Cougars
18. Missouri Tigers
19. Iowa Hawkeyes
20. USC Trojans
21. South Carolina Gamecocks
22. Arizona Wildcats
23. Oregon Ducks
24. Florida Gators
25. Boise State
Here is What the Bracket Would Look Like If The CFP Started Tomorrow
First round (Played Dec. 18 and 19 on campus sites)
- No. 12 Boise State Broncos at No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide
- No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats
- No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 7 Texas Longhorns
- No. 9 BYU Cougars at No. 8 UCLA Bruins
Quarterfinals (Bowl Sites)
- Notre Dame/Kentucky winner vs. No. 3 Utah
- Ole Miss/Texas winner vs. No. 2 Georgia
- BYU/UCLA winner vs. No. 1 Miami
- Boise State/Alabama vs. No. 4 Indiana
Fiesta Bowl CFP quarterfinal game, 6:30 p.m. CT on Dec. 30 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Cotton Bowl CFP quarterfinal game, TBD on Jan. 1, 2027 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Rose Bowl Game CFP quarterfinal game, TBD on Jan. 1, 2027 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
Peach Bowl CFP quarterfinal game, TBD on Jan. 1, 2027 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Semifinals (Bowl Sites)
Orange Bowl CFP semifinal game, 6:30 p.m. CT on Jan. 14, 2027 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
Sugar Bowl CFP semifinal game, 6:30 p.m. CT on Jan. 15, 2027 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana
Championship (Bowl Site)
CFP semifinal winner vs. CFP semifinal winner, Jan. 25, 2026 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada
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JD has been a part of the On SI team for 3 years now. He covers the Texas Longhorns as a staff writer in football and baseball, as well as being a contributor for the Wake Forest website. Fan of football, baseball, and analytics. Grew up surrounded by Longhorn fans and is excited to cover all things Texas.