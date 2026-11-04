Texas Longhorns Get Controversial CFP Ranking as Playoff Picture Takes Shape

College football has been pure chaos during the 2026 season, with multiple ranked teams losing each week, and no clear indication as to who the best teams in the country actually are for the year.

For fans of college football, and perhaps fans of chaos who like to reminisce on the infamous 2007 season, they love the direction of this year. The College Football Playoff committee, however, does not, making their job tougher and more prone to reactions from fan bases who don't agree.

The first edition of the CFP rankings was released, and the Texas Longhorns find themselves ranked No. X, with the rest of the top-12 taking shape and more room to work for Steve Sarkisian and his team.

Texas Longhorns CFP Poll Outlook

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) keeps the ball for yardage during the second half against the Mississippi State Cougars at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns are ranked No. 7 in the first rankings and ahead of the Ole Miss Rebels, whom they dismantled in Austin. However, the rest of their year's schedule leaves little room for error.

The Longhorns will be able to potentially get two top-20-ranked wins against the Missouri Tigers and the LSU Tigers. Wins over both, given they are already in the top-7, could potentially slide them into a bye.

However, the highest-ranked three-loss team is at No. 21, meaning one more loss in the season could make it nearly impossible to find a way into the playoffs, so the Longhorns will need to be perfect for the rest of the year.

Surprising CFP Poll Reactions

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches from the sideline during the NCAA football game against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Boise State is ranked No. 25, behind the Oregon Ducks, who have three losses this season. While the Ducks have the head-to-headwin from week one, it was a one-possession game, and the Broncos only have one loss this year.

The ACC got very little love in the rankings, with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons being behind two-loss teams, despite their only loss of the season coming against the No. 1-ranked Miami Hurricanes.

Notre Dame, the last team in the playoff mix, needs a win this weekend against the Miami Hurricanes to lock in a spot, and a loss could keep them out.

The Ohio State Buckeyes were the first team out, indicating the committee is worried about their rest-of-the-year outlook with quarterback Julian Sayin being out with an injury.

The UCLA Bruins are the lowest-ranked undefeated team remaining at No. 8, but the committee gave them respect despite a lower strength of record and valued winning in a chaotic year.

The Alabama Crimson Tide is the highest ranked two-loss team, eight spots above the Tennessee Volunteers, who rolled them this season. The Crimson Tide are also above Kentucky, who they beat, but has one less loss and sits in a better spot to play for a conference championship.

The Crimson Tide also came in above Texas, which is also controversial in and of itself, with the Longhorns clearly having the better resume.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Hoosiers remain in the top four, despite not having beaten a ranked team all season and struggling to earn each of their last three wins.

These decsisions obviously beg the question: Is the committee following its own criteria?

CFP Top 25 Week 10

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts from the field against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Miami Hurricanes

2. Georgia Bulldogs

3. Utah Utes

4. Indiana Hoosiers

5. Alabama Crimson Tide

6. Kentucky Wildcats

7. Texas Longhorns

8. UCLA Bruins

9. BYU Cougars

10. Ole Miss Rebels

11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Out of the bracket



12. Ohio State Buckeyes (First team out)

13. Tennessee Volunteers

14. LSU Tigers

15. Texas Tech Red Raiders

16. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

17. Houston Cougars

18. Missouri Tigers

19. Iowa Hawkeyes

20. USC Trojans

21. South Carolina Gamecocks

22. Arizona Wildcats

23. Oregon Ducks

24. Florida Gators

25. Boise State

Here is What the Bracket Would Look Like If The CFP Started Tomorrow

The College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy on the field before the game between Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First round (Played Dec. 18 and 19 on campus sites)

No. 12 Boise State Broncos at No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats

No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 7 Texas Longhorns

No. 9 BYU Cougars at No. 8 UCLA Bruins

Quarterfinals (Bowl Sites)

Notre Dame/Kentucky winner vs. No. 3 Utah

Ole Miss/Texas winner vs. No. 2 Georgia

BYU/UCLA winner vs. No. 1 Miami

Boise State/Alabama vs. No. 4 Indiana

Fiesta Bowl CFP quarterfinal game, 6:30 p.m. CT on Dec. 30 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Cotton Bowl CFP quarterfinal game, TBD on Jan. 1, 2027 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Rose Bowl Game CFP quarterfinal game, TBD on Jan. 1, 2027 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Peach Bowl CFP quarterfinal game, TBD on Jan. 1, 2027 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Semifinals (Bowl Sites)

Orange Bowl CFP semifinal game, 6:30 p.m. CT on Jan. 14, 2027 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Sugar Bowl CFP semifinal game, 6:30 p.m. CT on Jan. 15, 2027 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Championship (Bowl Site)

CFP semifinal winner vs. CFP semifinal winner, Jan. 25, 2026 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

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