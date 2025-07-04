Texas Longhorns Five-Star OT Target Shockingly Commits to Texas Tech Red Raiders
The Texas Longhorns have gotten rolling on the 2026 recruiting trail, but July 4 will not be looked back upon as the brightest of days for Steve Sarkisian and company.
Five-star Felix Ojo, the No. 2-ranked offensive tackle and No. 7-ranked player in the 247Sports Composite, committed to the Texas Tech Raiders on Friday after a stunning turnaround.
Ojo's finalists were Texas, Florida, Michigan and Ohio State, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett. His commitment to the Red Raiders, as a result, was unexpected.
Felix Ojo picks Texas Tech over the Texas Longhorns
Pursued by offensive coordinator and line coach Kyle Flood, Ojo's commitment would have been a massive win for Texas. Instead, the Mansfield native goes to an in-state foe, representing a setback in the Longhorns' 2026 recruiting efforts.
Ojo, who stands at 6'6 and weighs 275 pounds, has been one of the most coveted recruits of this cycle, receiving 50 offers and taking eight official visits.
247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks reported on Ojo on January 8th, evaluating him live at the 2025 Army/Navy All-American Bowl. Brooks stated that Ojo, who is young for the 2026 recruiting class, "stood out physically, athletically, and in field demeanor despite being among the youngest competitors in the event."
Brooks closes by saying that Ojo has the promise of "[becoming] a multi-year high-major tackle with ample pro potential."
The Longhorns offered Ojo back on June 1, 2024, at a Texas camp. This year, he went to the Forty Acres for Junior Day on January 25 and returned for his official visit last month, on June 13. Ojo was a priority target for the Texas coaching staff.
247Sports staff 'crystal balled' Ojo to Texas back on May 14, and the Longhorns were viewed as the frontrunners as his commitment date approached. Flood has had a recent string of success with offensive line commitments, five-stars Kelvin Banks Jr., DJ Campbell, and Brandon Baker being examples of those who've joined the program in recent years.
Texas' track record of high-level recruitment and development, combined with the appeal of staying in the Lone Star State, was thought to be convincing enough to get Ojo's commitment.
But less than 24 hours before his decision, Rivals' Sam Spiegelman and Steve Wiltfong logged expert predictions for Ojo to land in Lubbock.
And that has become a reality. Texas Tech, with its notable NIL collective and revenue sharing plan, has lured Ojo its way. He took an official visit to the Red Raiders back on April 25.
It is important to acknowledge that National Signing Day isn't until Feb. 4, 2026 -- Ojo's verbal pledge to Texas Tech might not end up being permanent.
Texas' class, after a strong June on the recruiting trail, is destined to be one of the country's best, even despite missing out on Ojo. Pre-July 4, the Longhorns' class was ranked No. 14, securing 16 commits with 11 that are four-stars or better in the composite.