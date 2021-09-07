Could Texas vs. Texas A&M Re-uniting Earlier Than Expected?

The first full week of college football is in the books, and some teams have made huge strides towards becoming National Championship contenders.

Under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Texas Longhorns is one of those teams. The Longhorns started the season strong with a 38-18 victory over Louisiana.

Recently, ESPN reporters Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura analyzed bowl matchup predictions. Bonagura’s analysis includes what could be one of the most intriguing matchups in college football: Texas vs. Texas A&M.

Here’s what they had to say:

Schlabach's take:

Oklahoma and Texas officials say they're not joining the SEC until after their current TV rights deals expire with the Big 12 in June 2025. But Texas A&M fans might not have to wait that long to face their in-state rivals again. The Longhorns were pretty impressive in coach Steve Sarkisian's debut and looked like one of the better teams in the Big 12. If Oklahoma were to make the CFP, and the SEC were to get two teams in with Alabama and Georgia, it wouldn't be too far of a stretch for Texas and Texas A&M to meet in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Bonagura:

Texas. The Steve Sarkisian era opened up with a 20-point win against a ranked opponent (No. 23 Louisiana) and while it's premature to make any bold proclamations about the Longhorns, the victory does make it easier to talk about them as a possible New Year's Six team. If Oklahoma reaches the playoff as projected, the Big 12 will send a replacement team to the Sugar Bowl, and based solely on the Week 1 results, Texas is a good pick for that spot.

While Texas vs. Texas A&M rivalry will be a dream for many college football fans across the nation, there’s still a long way to go.

So far, the Longhorns have proven that they are a capable team, with Heisman candidate Bijan Robinson and new starting quarterback Hudson Card leading the way.

The Aggies, who are currently ranked fifth in the nation, defeated Kent State 41-10 in their home opener.

Looking ahead, Texas will travel to Fayetteville and face a competitive Arkansas team. This will be the first game Arkansas has sold out (80K fans) since 2017.

