Texas’ Win Against Arkansas Sets a New Program Record in the SEC
The No. 17 Texas Longhorns handled business on Saturday, thus keeping their slim postseason ambitions alive.
For week 13 of college football, Texas took down the Arkansas Razorbacks with a 52-37 victory at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.
With linebacker Liona Lefau’s fumble recovery in the fourth quarter, which resulted in a touchdown, the Longhorns put 52 points on the board — setting a new high score for Texas in an SEC game.
Texas’ 52-37 Win Is A New High
Opening up the first half, for every step the Longhorns made, the Razorbacks were right there with them. Entering halftime, Texas maintained control with a slight 24-20 lead.
“(Arkansas) came out with a great plan (with) some things we’ve never seen before, and you know, they executed (it) well,” Lefau said in a post-game press conference. “So obviously, we went into halftime, had to make some adjustments, and (we came out) pretty successful in the second half.”
The Longhorns returned from the half, both motivated and determined, as well as efficient. Taking the lead, and running with it, they put up three touchdowns on the Razorbacks in the third quarter alone — with a 3-yard rushing score from quarterback Arch Manning, as well as two from wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.
However, they sealed the deal with the 52-yard fumble return from Lefau, creating a 29-point lead for Texas. This disparity made it nearly impossible for Arkansas to garner any real momentum despite scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Overall, in Saturday’s game, the Longhorns and Razorbacks recorded over 1,000 total yards and eleven touchdowns between the two units. However, Texas was the one that took home the much-need win.
“This next one is obviously a big game, and you know, we're excited for the challenge,” Lefau said. “There (are) lots of good things coming out of this game, but also, we have some things that we’re going to clean up (but) we’re excited.”
What’s Next For Texas?
Despite Texas’ win against Arkansas, the job isn’t done.
If the Longhorns want a real shot at securing an at-large bid in the College Football Playoffs, they will have to take down the No. 3-ranked Texas A&M Aggies in their final regular-season matchup.
The pair will kick off the Lone Star Showdown at 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 28 at DKR, available to watch on ABC.