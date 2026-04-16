Texas WR Commit Easton Royal Sends Recruiting Pitch to Monshun Sales

The Texas Longhorns are still in the process of putting together their 2027 recruiting class, but it's possible the best is yet to come for the program this cycle.

Texas has gotten some major visitors on campus recently, but none have been bigger than 2027 five-star wide reciever Monshun Sales, who is the No. 1 pass-catcher in the class. He arrived to Austin for an unofficial visit on Wednesday before scheduling an official visit with the team for June 5-7.

The Longhorns are clearly gaining some serious momentum for Sales, and Texas five-star wide receiver commit Easton Royal is doing his part to make sure Sales knows that the Forty Acres is the place to be.

Easton Royal Wants to Team Up With Monshun Sales at Texas

Lawrence North Monshun Sales participates in warm up drills as Lawrence North took on Lawrence Central in the S6 IHSAA high school football sectional semifinal, Nov 1, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; at Lawrence Central High School. | Gary Brockman/for IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the news broke that Sales was on campus for his unofficial visit, Royal made sure to send a public message to him about their pairing could look like at Texas.

"Its home brudda cmon! They cant double both of us!!" Royal wrote on X.

Take a look:

Its home brudda cmon! They cant double both of us!! https://t.co/9nXEWf8f5p — Easton Royal🙏🏾⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@easton_3k) April 16, 2026

Sales was on campus for the second day of his unofficial visit Thursday and stopped by Texas' practice before taking a picture that could go down in history if the Longhorns land him.

Sales posed for a picture with Arch Manning and Cam Coleman, and it didn't take long before the image went viral among Texas fans on X.

Take a look:

Monshun Sales, the No. 1 wide receiver in 2027, stopped by Texas practice and took a pic with Arch Manning and Cam Coleman.



A crazy amount of star power in just one picture. https://t.co/Tz99ei0Z5t — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) April 16, 2026

The Longhorns would certainly have one of the best wide receiving rooms in the country in 2027 if both Sales and Royal end up signing with Texas. Jermaine Bishop Jr. will be heading into his second season by that point while either KJ Lacey or Dia Bell will likely be starting at quarterback.

That feels like an eternity from now, but it's hard not imagine how electric the Texas offense will look if the pairing with Royal and Sales ends up happening.

If the Longhorns don't land Sales, there are still other wide receivers they have offered in the 2027 class that are certainly worth keeping eyes on.

Texas has offered four-star wide receivers like Alvin Mosley, Tre Moore and Trenton Yancey. The Longhorns are also a finalist for four-star wide receiver Julian Caldwell, who will be choosing between Texas, Oregon and Texas Tech.

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