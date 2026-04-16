Texas WR Commit Easton Royal Sends Recruiting Pitch to Monshun Sales
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The Texas Longhorns are still in the process of putting together their 2027 recruiting class, but it's possible the best is yet to come for the program this cycle.
Texas has gotten some major visitors on campus recently, but none have been bigger than 2027 five-star wide reciever Monshun Sales, who is the No. 1 pass-catcher in the class. He arrived to Austin for an unofficial visit on Wednesday before scheduling an official visit with the team for June 5-7.
The Longhorns are clearly gaining some serious momentum for Sales, and Texas five-star wide receiver commit Easton Royal is doing his part to make sure Sales knows that the Forty Acres is the place to be.
Easton Royal Wants to Team Up With Monshun Sales at Texas
After the news broke that Sales was on campus for his unofficial visit, Royal made sure to send a public message to him about their pairing could look like at Texas.
"Its home brudda cmon! They cant double both of us!!" Royal wrote on X.
Take a look:
Sales was on campus for the second day of his unofficial visit Thursday and stopped by Texas' practice before taking a picture that could go down in history if the Longhorns land him.
Sales posed for a picture with Arch Manning and Cam Coleman, and it didn't take long before the image went viral among Texas fans on X.
Take a look:
The Longhorns would certainly have one of the best wide receiving rooms in the country in 2027 if both Sales and Royal end up signing with Texas. Jermaine Bishop Jr. will be heading into his second season by that point while either KJ Lacey or Dia Bell will likely be starting at quarterback.
That feels like an eternity from now, but it's hard not imagine how electric the Texas offense will look if the pairing with Royal and Sales ends up happening.
If the Longhorns don't land Sales, there are still other wide receivers they have offered in the 2027 class that are certainly worth keeping eyes on.
Texas has offered four-star wide receivers like Alvin Mosley, Tre Moore and Trenton Yancey. The Longhorns are also a finalist for four-star wide receiver Julian Caldwell, who will be choosing between Texas, Oregon and Texas Tech.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7