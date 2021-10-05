Longhorns Earn Big 12 Honors

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson and kicker Cameron Dicker earn Big 12 honors after win over TCU

The Texas Longhorns secured their third straight win Saturday, defeating TCU 32-27 in Fort Worth.

On Monday, the Big 12 recognized Texas running back Bijan Robinson and kicker Cameron Dicker as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and Co-Special Teams Player of the Week, respectively.

Robinson, a contender for the Heisman, put up quite the performance against the Horned Frogs, finishing with 238 total yards and two touchdowns.

As for Dicker, the senior scored 14 of Texas’ 32 points. His 4-of-4 performance on field goal attempts marks his single-game career-high in makes.

READ MORE: Top WR Prospect Evan Stewart to Attend Texas-Oklahoma on Saturday

READ MORE: Texas vs. Oklahoma State Kick Off Time Up In The Air

The Longhorns have been well represented in the weekly Big 12 awards.

Texas’ 2021 Big 12 Weekly Honors:

Week 1 vs. Louisiana – Bijan Robinson (Offensive)

Week 4 vs. Texas Tech – Casey Thompson (Offensive)

Week 4 vs. Texas Tech – Xavier Worthy (Newcomer)

Week 5 vs. TCU – Bijan Robinson (Offensive)

Week 5 vs. TCU – Cameron Dicker (Special Teams)

It was no surprise to see Texas coach Steve Sarkisian feeding his star running back 35 times against TCU. As the Alabama offensive coordinator, Sarkisian gave the ball to Najee Harris 251 times last season.

The Longhorns (4-1) shift their attention to their highly-anticipated clash with the Oklahoma Sooners in Dallas.

Longhorn fans should expect Robinson to play a larger role at the Cotton Bowl this year. During last season’s Red River Showdown, Robinson received only five carries.

CONTINUE READING: Cooking Up Trouble: Texas Nickel DB Off To Stellar Campaign

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.