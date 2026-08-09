Which Returning Texas Starter Faces the Most Pressure This Season?

Pressure is a common theme with the Texas Longhorns. A standard of excellence follows every player who arrives in Austin. It's an unavoidable feeling, and those high expectations will not leave Texas this season.

Of course, head coach Steve Sarkisian and quarterback Arch Manning assume a bigger burden. It comes with the territory. But that doesn't mean some returning starters aren't under pressure to perform.

The Longhorns have some of the top roster retention in the country. They brought back a plethora of key contributors, but these next few weeks are very important for one player.

Cole Hutson Has to Ramp Up Quickly

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Cole Hutson. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Cole Hutson was granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA, but Texas made plans this offseason without him. Sarkisian brought in Laurence Seymore from Western Kentucky as a possible solution at left guard.

However, Jaydon Chatman has impressed the coaching staff and received some first-team reps in fall camp. With Trevor Goosby and Melvin Siani at the tackle spots, Brandon Baker at right guard, and Connor Robertson at center, there isn't a lot of room for Hutson to immediately fit in. He'll battle for the left guard spot in fall camp.

Hutson must get reacclimated quickly, or he'll slide down the depth chart. He started last season at center before moving to left guard during the final five games. But it's clear that Sarkisian is open to changes after a disappointing year from the offensive line.

Sarkisian wanted experienced players up front, and he feels Texas steered from that over the last couple of seasons. Hutson has experience, but his starting role isn't guaranteed.

Everyone Must Step Up

Texas Longhorns lineman Brandon Baker. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Meullion-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Ultimately, it's not just Hutson who must step up on the offensive line. The entire unit has to come together over the next few weeks. Texas will play stout defensive fronts this season, and they have to be ready.

Baker is making a positional change from tackle to guard. The weeks leading up to the opening game kickoff are important. Goosby has received tons of hype this offseason, but talk can only travel so far. The Longhorns' left tackle has to step up and nail his assignment each snap.

It's not hyperbolic to say the fate of Texas' season rests on the offensive line. There are multiple moving parts, and if they can't protect Manning, it could be a long season for Sarkisian's group.

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