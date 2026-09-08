Matthew McConaughey Sends Message to Ohio State Ahead of Texas Showdown

The University of Texas's unofficial "minister of culture," Matthew McConaughey, has weighed in on the Longhorns' seismic upcoming Week 2 clash with Ohio State.

Seemingly in response to the Buckeyes' 14-7 Week 1 victory last August at the "Shoe" in Columbus, McConaughey let Ohio State know what time it is.

More specifically, whose time it is.

ding ding Horns in the ring. Oneinarow. Buckeyes coming to our house next - OUR time — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) September 5, 2026

Texas Coming Off the High of Beating Texas State Handily

Sep 5, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns edge Colin Simmons (1) reacts after recovering a fumble during the third quarter against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas is 1-0 in the exact kind of way you'd have hoped after a Week 1 matchup with Texas State that was competitive for about 10 minutes.

The Longhorns dominated the Bobcats thoroughly on both sides of the ball. UT showed few chemistry issues in the offensive trenches, but survived with a clean bill of health. Arch Manning looked comfortable with all the weapons Steve Sarkisian supplied him via the portal and his roster retention. The linebackers and secondary were a strong suit defensively.

The pass rush could be ratcheted up, sure. Texas State's run game was probably a little more effective than Longhorns defensive line coach Kenny Baker would've liked, with 161 yards on the afternoon.

Still, the Bobcats weren't able to do much with it. Texas State made three red zone trips but scored just once.

The strengths far outweigh the weaknesses for Texas. After the Buckeyes dispatched of Ball State 56-3 earlier in the afternoon, the Longhorns matched the dominant energy in Week 1.

The stage is set for an absolute barn-burner on Saturday night, with both teams getting a quick confidence-booster first.

Texas Better Suited to Beat Ohio State This Time Around

As McConaughey noted, Texas is on a one-game winning streak this season. That in and of itself is an advantage over last season.

Manning was making his official debut as the Longhorns' full-time starter last year when the Burnt Orange made its way up to Central Ohio in Week 1. With a win under its belt and the advantage of sticking around the Forty Acres all week this time around, Texas has built-in scheduling advantages in Week 2.

First-year OSU offensive coordinator Arthur Smith will also have his first real test on the road with Julian Sayin running his offense. While the operation was smooth in Week 1, the Cardinals are hardly a test. It'll be a different story when over 100,000 fans at DKR are making it hard for Sayin and the center, not to mention the offensive staff, to communicate pre-snap.

Finally, Manning's ability to execute Sark's offense with heavy RPO formations puts heavy strain on an Ohio State linebacker room that's still growing together after major turnover in the offseason. With how Hollywood Smothers looked catching passes out of the backfield, Buckeyes defensive coordinator Matt Patricia will need to stress hard flat coverages. That should open up Emmett Mosley V and other slot receivers to exploit the underneath zone coverage all afternoon on intermediate routes.

The Longhorns have a path to victory. The sportsbooks believe it, and after Week 1, many more Texas football fans believe it than just McConaughey.

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