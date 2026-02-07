Texas Longhorns Host LB for Unofficial Visit

The Texas Longhorns have made major headlines in the transfer portal since the offseason officially began, adding multiple new faces at key positions in hopes of making a national championship run next season,

The Longhorns are also welcoming a talented 2026 high school recruiting class to the Forty Acres, making for what will be a new-look roster later this fall.

But while most of the focus remains on what lies ahead for next season, the Longhorns are staying busy when it comes to addressing their 2027 recruiting class as well.

Texas Hosts Unranked In-State Linebacker

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on prior to a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Per OrangeBloods, the Longhorns recently hosted 2027 linebacker Jhadyn Nelson for a visit in Austin after extending him an offer.

A product of Langham Creek High School in Houston, Nelson is not currently ranked by 247Sports or On3/Rivals.

Still, at 6-3, 210 pounds, he has received offers from some notable programs like Miami, Texas Tech, Arizona, TCU, Missouri, Kentucky, Houston, TCU, Nebraska and more. He will likely earn a ranking in the coming months as more offers and national recognition continue to pour in.

Nelson is expected to head back to Austin this summer for an official visit with the team on June 27.

Recent Longhorns LB offer Jhadyn Nelson (Langham Creek) on an unofficial visit to Texas today. https://t.co/xJi0hRWJuR — Jason Suchomel (@OB_JasonS) February 1, 2026

If Nelson were to commit to Texas, he would join what's turning into a talented 2027 recruiting class for the Longhorns.

The Longhorns have already received commitments from 2027 players like five-star wide receiver Easton Royal along with three-stars like edge rusher Cameron Hall, linebacker Cade Haug, tight end JT Geraci and cornerback Karnell James.

It's pretty safe to say that Texas will add more names to this list during the offseason as the 2027 recruiting cycle continues.

Along with hosting Nelson for a visit, the Longhorns and new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp have continued to make moves at linebacker this offseason. It's clear that Muschamp is prioritizing the position next season and beyond.

Out of the transfer portal, the Longhorns added Pitt linebacker Rasheem Biles, Florida State linebacker Justin Cryer and Akron linebacker Markus Boswell.

This came after Texas lost linebackers Anthony Hill Jr. and Trey Moore to the NFL Draft while Liona Lefau entered the portal and committed to Colorado. But in return, the Longhorns also retained linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith and will welcome dynamic five-star freshman linebacker Tyler Atkinson next season.

The focus remains on what the 2026 Longhorns can do but building the next recruiting class is still of high priority if Texas wants to secure the future of the program.