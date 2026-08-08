The Next Position Battle to Watch at Texas Isn't What Anyone Expected

There is much to be excited about when it comes to the Texas Longhorns. It's impossible to ignore the sheer talent this roster possesses. They assembled one of the best transfer portal classes and are bringing back important contributors from last season.

Steve Sarkisian emphasized building an experienced offensive line, and he did just that. Trevor Goosby and Connor Robertson return to left tackle and center, respectively. Brandon Baker is making the switch to guard, while transfer Melvin Siani will slide to right tackle.

That leaves one spot open at left guard. There are multiple valid options, but who will Sarkisian turn to?

The Battle for Starting Left Guard

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Cole Hutson and offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It appeared that Western Kentucky transfer Laurence Seymore II was going to be the leading candidate at left guard, but Jaydon Chatman was receiving first-team reps on the first day of fall camp. Of course, this is more to due with Seymore joining the team later in the offseason and less to do with anything he might lack.

However, Cole Hutson was granted another year of eligibility by the NCAA, which puts a wrinkle into things. He's started 23 games and played left guard and center, and could now realistically challenge Seymore for the starting job.

Sarkisian spoke about the possibility of Hutson returning at SEC Media Days.

"At the end of the day, there's nothing like having an experienced player on your team, in your locker room, in the offensive line room," Sarkisian said. "But if we're fortunate enough to have him back, it'd be great."

Hutson's return doesn't guarantee a starting job, but it gives Sarkisian multiple players to consider for the position. Oregon State transfer Dylan Sikorski could also be in the mix.

A Good Problem to Have

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Jaydon Chatman. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The position battles will heighten over the next few weeks. Sarkisian has a good problem on his hands. Texas has one of the deepest offensives lines in the country.

Injuries are inevitable, especially up front. It's very rare for a team to utilize the same five all season long. That means guys like Chatman and Hutson have to be ready if an opportunity arises, even if Seymore wins the job.

This season, the Longhorns enter camp healthy. With as much talent on the roster, paths to playing time become that much harder. Sarkisian talked about the depth after day one of fall camp.

"I think this team is really deep, and we're going to need a lot of bodies," Sarkisian said. "You guys know what our schedule looks like, and you're playing nine conference games now with Ohio State, Texas and UTSA both probably going to be bowl teams this fall, so we've got a real challenging schedule."

It's still unclear who will win the job. But it's certainly worth monitoring, and the winner will be more than deserving.

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