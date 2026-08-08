Hero Kanu Has High Praise For New Texas Offensive Lineman

The position battle for the starting left guard job is as contentious as any other for the Texas Longhorns.

Returner Jaydon Chatman worked with the first team on day one of fall camp; however, his job is far from over. Not only did head coach Steve Sarkisian recruit two transfers at his position, but a recent NCAA ruling has allowed Cole Hutson, who made five starts at the spot last year, to return to Austin.

The race for the guard spot remains wide open, but one player has made a real impression on at least one of his teammates.

Laurence Seymore Receives Praise From Teammate

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hero Kanu, Texas' returning starting defensive tackle, has seen three of Texas' four prospective left guards in fall camp and was asked about one in particular after practice on Friday.

"[Laurence Seymore's] got elite feet," Kanu said. "A great base, great quickness and a good punch as well."

Seymore, a sixth-year senior, transferred to Texas from Western Kentucky this offseason after starting in 13 games for the Hilltoppers in 2025. The 6'2, 316 lb guard was the No. 24 interior offensive lineman in the portal.

The Longhorns are Seymore's fourth team in five years, as he went from Miami and Akron before landing with the Hilltoppers. While he was able to make an immediate impression and earn the starting spot there, things have not worked out the same in Austin.

Seymore seemed like the likely candidate to start for Texas this year ahead of spring practice, but has struggled to acclimate and currently sits behind both Chatman and Oregon State transfer Dylan Sikorski.

Seymore could still end up being Texas' starter, as he is the most experienced option aside from Hutson, who is joining the team for the first time in months. He allowed pressure on just 2% of his pass-blocking snaps last season and posted a PFF pass-blocking grade of 82.6.

The odds of Seymore being out with the first group in the season-opener against Texas State in less than a month get slimmer every day. However, the competition for the interior spot could easily drag out into the season.

If that happens, it should be no surprise if Sarkisian eventually opts for a left guard who has elite feet, a great base, great quickness, and a good punch to boot.

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