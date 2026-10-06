The Numbers Behind Arch Manning Criticism Tell a Very Different Story

No player in college football is under more scrutiny than Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. A former five-star prospect born with a famous last name, with a pair of uncles and a grandfather who are football’s equivalent of royalty.

Instead of following the path blazed by his family, Manning chose Texas, a historic brand and program, just as it was emerging from a rough period.

Manning didn’t become the proverbial “prodigal son” just because he chose Texas; the hype and attention were already there before he even decided on a college. Yet, being on the Forty Acres during the Longhorns' resurgence as a national power hasn’t helped lower the scrutiny.

Through his first 19 starts, the narrative around Manning has no in-between. Some believe he could legitimately be the next great quarterback prospect and a shoo-in to become the No. 1 NFL Draft pick. Then there are those who don't believe the hype and label Manning a “flop.”

The Truth

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks on during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When you compare Manning’s numbers through his first 19 starts to those of one of the all-time great quarterbacks, the Texas star is already showing signs of a similar trajectory.

He’s thrown for 4,611 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, while completing 62.6 percent of his passes. Those numbers are nearly identical to the mystery quarterback, who in 19 starts, threw for 4,001 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, while completing 63.7 percent of his passes.

The similarities don’t stop there, though.

Arch Manning’s Stats

6 300-yard passings

16-3 record as a starter

6-2 record versus ranked teams

Mystery Quarterback

6 300-yard passings

17-2 record as a starter

5-2 record versus ranked teams

Manning is step by step thus far. And Manning has yet to insert himself into the conversation as a great all-time great quarterback. The narrative that he is far off his uncles at the same point in their careers is not true.

The mystery quarterback is Arch’s uncle, Peyton, who was the No. 1 pick in the 1998 NFL Draft, launching a 17-year NFL career that included two Super Bowl wins.

This isn’t to say Manning is better than, or even on the same level as, his uncle. Although the narrative that his career through 19 starts has been a disappointment isn’t true either.

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