Arch Manning Has Been at His Best When Texas Has Needed Him Most

Through the first four games of his senior season, the box score for Texas Longhorns starting quarterback Arch Manning doesn’t suggest a Heisman Trophy candidate. That doesn't mean Manning hasn’t played well or even shown flashes of that potential. Yet, like last season, it’s been a slower start than expected.

The Texas quarterback is completing 63.5 percent of his passes for 862 yards and seven touchdowns with three interceptions. He’s rushed for 82 yards on 32 attempts, but hasn’t found the end zone yet with his legs.

He is still on track to be a projected first-round NFL Draft pick if he declares after the season, though some have criticized Manning’s start to the year. The box score stats don’t paint the full picture.

At His Best When It Matters

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) passes Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite an improved supporting cast, including transfer-portal additions running backs Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown, along with wide receiver Cam Coleman and several offensive linemen, the Texas offense is still finding its footing.

It ranks No. 57 nationally in scoring, averaging 33.3 points per game; its 147.25 rushing yards per game is 93rd, and it ranks No. 71 in passing.

The run game has shown signs of improvement, although the national rankings don’t show it. Meanwhile, Manning and the passing game show flashes of home-run potential, but haven’t consistently found it yet.

Yet, while Manning's season stats to this point aren’t wholly impressive, the Longhorns signal-caller is showing up when it matters most: the fourth quarter.

According to CFBStats.com , Manning is completing 76.9 percent of his passes for 115 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter of games this season. Granted, he’s only attempted 13 passes in the fourth quarter so far, but his 76.9 completion rate is a drastic uptick from his second- and third-quarter splits.

No game encapsulates Manning’s fourth-quarter performance better than the game against Ohio State. After three quarters in which the Texas offense shot itself in the foot and showed little life, Manning steadied the unit in the final 15 minutes.

Leading the come-from-behind win, he completed eight of his 11 fourth-quarter passes for 91 yards and a touchdown. He played mistake-free football when the Longhorns needed him most and led a unit that had to score on every drive to overcome the deficit.

It won’t always be perfect for Manning, and it won't be consistent for all four quarters. Yet, if Manning continues to elevate his game when it matters most, he will give the Longhorns a shot at winning in each game.

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