The Texas Player Who Could Become College Football's Biggest Surprise Star in 2026

The Texas Longhorns enter the 2026 college football season with no shortage of star power on the roster as the team takes on championship-or-bust expectations.

Whether it's Arch Manning, Cam Coleman, Colin Simmons or Trevor Goosby, the Longhorns have some of the nation's best players at their respective positions along with a slew of other talented faces that will be pivotal to Texas football's success this fall.

However, there's one name that might be flying a bit under the radar on a national scale, though Texas fans are well aware of what's he brings to the table.

Texas Freshman RB Derrek Cooper Could Surprise the Nation

Texas Longhorns running back Derrek Cooper during an official visit | @derrekcooper.jr - Instagram

Though Texas fans already know what Derrek Cooper is capable of and the potential role he could have next season, the rest of college football fans likely aren't expecting a true freshman running back to become an instant-impact player for a title contender next season.

But that's exactly what could be in store for Cooper. A four-star recruit in the 2026 class, Cooper is a do-it-all back that could quickly become the next great Texas running back for a program that has often boasted the title of "RBU."

The Longhorns added a pair of transfer running backs in Hollywood Smother (NC State) and Raleek Brown (Arizona State) this offseason, but there's currently little that separates Cooper from these two aside from collegiate experience. Steve Sarkisian and staff have yet to name a starter at running back this offseason, and nor should they, which means fans could see a true committee approach at the position in order to keep the backfield fresh headed into what the team hopes is a College Football Playoff berth.

This potential plan from the Texas staff means that Cooper could be due for some impact moments throughout the season and could even receive a few starts if Smothers or Brown suffer injuries or fail to produce.

New Texas running back coach Jabbar Juluke has already made it clear how impressed he's been with Cooper this offseason, but there's of course still a ton of room for growth.

Texas Longhorns associate head coach for running backs Jabbar Juluke looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He's big. He's physical," Juluke said. "Man, sometimes he looked like a cat out there, and then like a cat on his feet, quick, nimble, making good cuts. Then sometimes, like, 'Ah, he's a freshman.' ... He's still a work in progress. Elite ball skills, right? Highly intelligent for a freshman. We threw a lot at him, man, and he's been picking it up really well. I'm pleased where he's at right now."

Though Texas fans shouldn't expect Cooper to finish with a 1,000-yard campaign in 2026 due to the presence of Brown and Smothers, it's potentially a similar situation to what we saw with Ohio State running back Bo Jackson last season when he posted 1,090 yards and six touchdowns as a true freshman for the Buckeyes.

It's a safe bet that Cooper will receive notable snaps when Texas opens up the season at home against Texas State on Sept. 5.

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