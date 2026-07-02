The One Texas Starter Who Could Be a First-Round Pick by December

The Texas Longhorns football program knows the assignment going into the 2026 season because it's the same assignment every year in Austin.

The Longhorns are expected to be one of the top programs in the country, and it should come as a surprise to know one. This roster is filled with talent from top to bottom on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

There's a good chance that when the 2027 NFL Draft rolls around, numerous Longhorns will hear their name called, especially in the first round. The typical names tossed around in those discussions are quarterback Arch Manning, edge Colin Simmons, guard Brandon Baker, and wide receiver Cam Coleman. But the Longhorns have a lot more talent that could be a part of a historic draft class, and that includes wide receiver Ryan Wingo.

Lethal Weapon

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) makes a catch against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coleman will get a lot of the national spotlight this season, and rightfully so. But his addition to the Longhorns' offense is going to open up new avenues for Wingo.

Entering his junior season, Wingo is going to be one of the most important pieces for head coach Steve Sarkisian and this Longhorns offense. In 2025, Wingo finished the season with 54 receptions, 834 receiving yards, and seven touchdown receptions. The Longhorns wide receiver led the team in all three of those receiving categories. However, his place on the team will be changing in some ways this upcoming season.

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) drops a touchdown pass as Auburn Tigers take on South Alabama Jaguars at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. Auburn Tigers lead South Alabama Jaguars 28-9 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns coaching staff is expecting big things from Coleman this season. The former Auburn Tigers star may have been held back due to the talent around him last season. That won't be an issue this season. There's a good chance that Coleman will be the number one target for Manning this season, but that doesn't mean that Wingo's numbers should drop.

If anything, the addition of Coleman will give Wingo plenty of more chances to be open, as the coverage will be focused on the potential top-ten pick. The one person who should be the most excited about Coleman's arrival should be Wingo.

It's probably a safe bet that by the time December rolls around, that NFL scouts are going to be fawning over Wingo in this offense. Actually, there's going to be so much talent on this side of the ball that NFL scouts will be seated all season long to get a glimpse of this team.

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