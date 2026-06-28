Texas WR Ryan Wingo Doesn't Mince Words About Longhorns' 2026 Expectations

College football season is almost upon us, and as usual, the Texas Longhorns have captured the nation’s attention.

Expectations are once again sky-high with quarterback Arch Manning entering his second year under center and one of college football’s most talented rosters returning to Austin.

For Texas, almost anything short of an SEC championship or a national title could be considered a disappointment for a team as deep as this one.

Junior wide receiver Ryan Wingo certainly understands that, something he talked about with the media after a meet-and-greet in Austin on Saturday.

The Longhorns Remain Well Aware of the Expectations

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) attempts to make a catch. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

“I know what the real goal is this year, and that’s a national championship, so we gotta go get it," Wingo said, per Darby Brown of CBS Austin.

Speaking with reporters this week, Wingo emphasized that Texas is determined not to get caught looking too far ahead despite the lofty expectations surrounding the program.

"I think we're just taking it day by day this year," Wingo said. "We don't want to look ahead, and I think that's the best thing about this team. Just trying to stay where our feet are."

“I know what the real goal is this year, and that’s a national championship, so we gotta go get it.”



It’s late June, but Ryan Wingo is locked in. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/k5CvxklnLi — Darby Brown (@darbyjobrown) June 27, 2026

That mentality could prove critical for a Longhorn team that crumbled under enormous expectations a season ago.

Texas opened the 2025 season at No. 1 in the AP preseason poll for the first time in program history but never found the consistency expected of the nation's top-ranked team. The Longhorns dropped their opener against defending national champion Ohio State before stumbling through SEC play.

The first punch in the gut came in an early October loss to unranked Florida, before Texas barely etched out wins against unranked Kentucky and Mississippi State.

A hefty beating by Georgia in mid-November effectively ended Texas' College Football Playoff hopes.

Now, with the 2026 season just around the corner, the Longhorns could very well find themselves carrying those same championship expectations. But now it’s fair to wonder: can this team actually handle the pressure?

That won't be easy.

The Longhorns open the season against Texas State before welcoming Ohio State to Austin in Week 2, and they'll later navigate another brutal SEC slate that includes road trips to Tennessee, LSU and Ole Miss.

Still, Wingo believes the roster is equipped to handle those challenges.

"It's a lot of healthy competition," Wingo said. "I think we'll be able to accomplish a lot."

Wingo is expected to play a larger role in Texas' offense after an encouraging sophomore campaign. Alongside transfer Cam Coleman and slot receiver Emmett Mosley, he gives Manning one of the deepest receiving corps in college football.

Texas also addressed several of last season's shortcomings through the transfer portal, adding reinforcements all over the roster, including at receiver, running back and offensive line.

And if everything clicks, the national championship Wingo hinted at could be well in their sights.

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