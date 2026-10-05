The Scariest Part of Oklahoma Hasn’t Gone Anywhere

Few sports rivalries live up to the spectacle and pageantry of Texas-Oklahoma. Every year, we're treated to a clash of two programs that don't like each other. The Texas Longhorns have been on the winning side of the Red River Rivalry for two straight years.

This year, Texas (4-0) is the country's highest-ranked team, while Oklahoma (2-2) is trying to find its identity this season. That doesn't make this game any less meaningful.

The Sooners know what their weakness is, but their strength will make this game much more difficult for the Longhorns.

Oklahoma's Defense is Tough to Beat

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning looks to throw a pass. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma's offense is a nightmare. Quarterback John Mateer has been extremely disappointing, and the running game is sluggish. The Sooners average the second-fewest rushing yards per game in the SEC (99) and they've only scored two rushing touchdowns.

They rank 120th in total offense and have 10 giveaways. It's been a complete disaster on that side of the ball, but Oklahoma's defense cannot be overlooked.

They've allowed one opponent to eclipse 300 yards this season. They allow the fewest passing yards per game in the conference (122.50). It's a potentially dangerous matchup for the Texas offense.

The Sooners want to make the Longhorns one-dimensional. If they can eliminate Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo, Oklahoma can slow the running game more easily and force Texas into long second- and third-down plays.

The Longhorns have also been inconsistent offensively. The Sooners don't have to play a clean offensive game. If they can keep the game close with their defense, this rivalry could take an ugly turn for Texas.

Arch Manning has to lead his offense to a fast start. He cannot allow Oklahoma to hang around. If they build an early lead, it'll be tough for Mateer and the Sooners' offense to chase points.

As Steve Sarkisian noted, the Longhorns were in a similar situation last year as Oklahoma. Texas shockingly lost to Florida and desperately needed a win. They defeated the Sooners behind a strong defensive effort.

Oklahoma has nothing to lose. Their path to the College Football Playoff and the SEC title is highly unlikely. But the Sooners know that if they defeat the Longhorns, it would make this season salvegable. If Texas doesn't come out swinging, it could turn into a defensive slugfest which benefits Brett Venables' team.

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