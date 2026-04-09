The Texas Longhorns May Have Found More in This Transfer Than Expected

While spring practice is never a definitive predictor of how a team or a player will perform when the season begins, it can offer a glimpse of what might come once the lights get brighter.

That’s especially true for the 20 transfers Texas brought in this offseason — players who have yet to take a snap on the Forty Acres, like Michael Masunas. Maunsa, a transfer from Michigan State, may have been initially viewed as more of a depth piece rather than a true offensive difference maker.

But the tight end has impressed early in spring practice, challenging many's expectations about his overall potential, even head coach Steve Sarkisian's.

"He's given us probably more in the passing game than maybe we were anticipating," Sarkisian said Tuesday. "He's very capable there.”

That development could prove crucial when fall rolls around.

Masunas looks more versatile in the passing game

Michigan State's Michael Masunas runs after a catch against Western Michigan. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Masunas didn’t see extensive action during his first three seasons at Michigan State, one thing certainly stood out: the kid can block.

At 6-foot-5 and 259 pounds, the Chandler, Arizona, native recorded 24 receptions for 270 yards and three touchdowns in his career, including just five catches across his first three seasons. Over 515 career snaps, Masunas ran 140 routes — a rate of roughly 27%.

While his blocking ability was expected to translate, early practices suggest he could be utilized in more ways than initially anticipated.

"When you see guys like Michael make those strides, it's like, 'Man, we're going to get more out of him than maybe we thought we were.' There's a multitude of guys who are in that boat. It's encouraging."

That added versatility will be necessary for a Texas offense looking to expand its options.

"The more personnel groupings that we can put on the field and we can do multiple things out of that personnel grouping, the better we are," Sarkisian said. "So, whether that's 12 (personnel), 21, 20, 11, 10, we want to be really hard to game plan for, and we want to be really hard to defend when the moment comes. And the versatility of the tight ends is critical."

Sarkisian also pointed to redshirt sophomore Spencer Shannon as another player showing increased potential as a pass catcher, while true freshman Emaree Winston and Nick Townsend have been doing the same on the blocking side as well.

“Sometimes we label these guys, and we put them in a box of what we think they are, and they can show us more,” Sarkisian said.

That's certainly good news for the Longhorns, who would gladly welcome a group of do-it-all tight ends. Now, all that’s left is to see whether those early flashes translate when the games begin.

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