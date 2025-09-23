The Texas Longhorns Might Have Found 'Their Guy' In Five-Star QB Recruit
The Texas Longhorns continue winning on the football field. After their third straight win, they dominated the Sam Houston State Bearkats 55-0 at home this weekend. They also won off the football field, making an impression on one of the country's top 2027 recruits.
The number one-ranked quarterback in the class, Kavian Bryant, only had good things to say after speaking to Sam Spiegelman, a national recruiting analyst for Rivals. He visited the Forty Acres and got to sit down with the coaches, observing how the offense operates under the direction of Arch Manning.
Steve Sarkisian and his staff have been targeting landing him since the summer and are now front-runners for one of the country's most sought-after recruits.
I'm Their Guy
After a visit in June, the Longhorns staff was infatuated with Bryant and his talent, eager to land him, and ready to bring his talents to the program's future. Landing him won't be easy, though; they'll be battling Florida State and a new in-state recruiting threat, the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Braynt talked about his trip to the Forty Acres, recapping it with Spiegelman.
“It was a great visit. We enjoyed it. I felt like they made me a priority,” Bryant told Rivals. “I had the opportunity to see the QBs during their pregame workout and the pregame locker room speech. I had the chance to talk ball with OC and meet with Coach Sark as well. The people we met were very welcoming during the visit. We had a good time.”
Bryant emphasizes finding a connection between the coaching staff and the program. He wants to find somewhere that appreciates him and believes in him in the long run, and right now, the Longhorns check all of those boxes.
“I’m their guy in the 2027 class. I feel like they have done a really good job with making me and my family feel like I’m the guy. Texas remains a top school for me," Bryant said. “My family and I have always thought I was a good fit. We are looking for the school that believes that I’m their guy.”
Already holding the number one quarterback recruit in the 2026 class in Dia Bell, according to ESPN, the Longhorns look to make it two classes in a row, landing the country's top signal-caller. Bryant would be the second commit of the 2027 class, as Taven Epps, the number one edge defender, is the only commitment so far.