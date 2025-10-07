These Oklahoma Impact Players Could Make All The Difference vs. Texas
Red River Rivalry week is here, and Texas takes on No. 6 Oklahoma in week 7 of the college football season.
Both teams enter the week with injuries to key players, so here are a few healthy ones to keep an eye on in the game.
Michael Hawkins Jr. - Quarterback
Michael Hawkins Jr. is not the quarterback Oklahoma fans expected to play in this Saturday's game, but he is likely the one they're going to get. Starting quarterback John Mateer is pushing to return to Saturday's game after being sidelined with a hand injury, but if he is unable, Hawkins will get the nod.
This would be Hawkins' second straight start in the Red River game, playing in last year's 34-3 loss as well. Last season, Hawkins completed 19 of 30 passes for 148 yards and zero touchdowns. Now facing a similar defensive squad for the Longhorns, Hawkins is looking to avoid last year's result.
R Mason Thomas - Defensive Line
Thomas, the senior defensive lineman for Oklahoma, has impressed so far this season, recording three sacks, five tackles-for-loss and a forced fumble. Facing a Texas offensive line that allowed six sacks against Florida, Thomas may be a scary sight for Manning.
Thomas didn't start against Texas last season in the Red River game, but will have an opportunity to do so on Saturday.
Isaiah Sategna III - Wide Receiver
Sategna has been the No. 1 option for the Sooners, reeling in 26 receptions for 359 yards and three touchdowns, all three of which lead the team. His most impressive performance this season came against Auburn. Sategna caught the ball nine times for 127 yards and a touchdown. All three of his touchdowns have come in the past two games, and Sategna has now had three straight games with 75-plus receiving yards.
Texas's secondary will have to look out for Sategna after struggling this past week against the Florida Gators. The Longhorns allowed Florida 298 yards and two touchdowns through the air, but were also able to pull away with an interception.
Taylor Wein - Defensive Line
The Longhorns don't have just Thomas to worry about, but redshirt sophomore Taylor Wein as well.
Wein leads the team in sacks with 3.5 and tackles-for-loss with 5.5. Complimented by 15 total tackles on the season in five games, Wein will no doubt be hunting for Arch Manning on Saturday in Dallas.