This Film Proves That The Arch Manning Hype Is Warranted
The time has finally come. All the talk amongst the college football world has led to this moment.
The eyes of Texas are on new starting quarterback Arch Manning, whether some people want them to be or not.
And if you're one of the people who are doubting the redshirted sophomore's abilities to lead the Burnt Orange in the 2025 season, here are some notes that should help you think otherwise.
What Makes Arch Manning a Good Quarterback?
Friday morning, our friend Brooks Austin from The Film Guy Network did a film study on Arch Manning, hoping to prove to everyone in the college football fandom that Manning is the QB1 for Steve Sarkisian for a reason.
"I already know what the comments are going to be," said Brooks Austin, who is also the director of recruiting for the On SI network in addition to being "The Film Guy." "There's going to be Texas fans thinking this is God's gift to football, and there's going to be everybody else telling me that he ain't played nobody, and that's fine."
Here is Austin's complete breakdown of the sophomore quarterback:
In the video, Austin breaks down film from Manning's appearance against the Mississippi State Bulldogs from last year, which saw the signal caller throw for 325 yards and three total touchdowns on the way to a 35-13 Texas victory.
In the film, Austin points out how well Manning is in play-action situations, completely turning his back to the defense on the fake handoff and knowing exactly where to look when he snaps his head back around when drops back to throw, and made a big deal about Manning's ability to "bring his feet with his eyes," something that Austin claimed he watched multiple-year college football starters fail to nail down in their game plan.
Austin also highlighted a touchdown pass from Manning to wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. in the game against the Bulldogs, the second of two that the duo connected on, which showed elite ball placement by the young quarterback, just enough to where Moore had enough space to stay in bounds and score, as well as just out of the safety's reach, preventing him from tipping the pass or even intercepting it, as well as from lighting Moore Jr. up on the tackle.
Manning and the Longhorns will look to provide "The Film Guy" with more highlights to break down when they head to Columbus to face Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes, hoping for revenge after their loss to the eventual national champions in the College Football Playoff semifinal last year.