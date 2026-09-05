Three Questions Texas Must Answer Against Texas State in Week 1

College football is here. Week 1 starts at 2:30 pm CT on the Forty Acres, live on ESPN. The Longhorns take the field at DKR Stadium.

The agonizing offseason wait is over.

It could be such a perfect Saturday in Austin, though only, of course, if Texas handles business against a heavy underdog Texas State football team.

The Bobcats come into this one with a few ways to do damage. UT comes into this with some doubts to put to rest.

The Longhorns must answer these questions to make sure nothing catastrophic happens in Week 1:

Is the Secondary Able to Slow Down a Big-Play QB Like Brad Jackson?

Sep 13, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Texas State Bobcats quarterback Brad Jackson (8) looks downfield in the first quarter of the game between Arizona State Sun Devils and Texas State Bobcats. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas is down both starting outside cornerbacks from a season ago. Malik Muhammad and Jaylon Guilbeau are off to the NFL, and in their places are Rutgers transfer Bo Mascoe and sophomore Kade Phillips.

The Longhorns' starting corner tandem has a massive test facing Texas State quarterback Brad Jackson, who had 3,224 yards and 21 touchdown passes in 2025 with great efficiency (71.3% completion rate). Jackson only scrambled 58 times in 446 dropbacks but had 174 rushing attempts total.

The Bobcats will be heavy on designed quarterback runs, which could sucker in defensive backs and linebackers to later set up the pass. Given Jackson's quick release, it'll be on the corners to read and react quickly to what will be an unpredictable, up-tempo Texas State offense all afternoon. They must remain disciplined covering routes.

Jackson has two big-play receivers, Beau Sparks and Chris Dawn, who cannot be afforded the space to operate in the open field. Mascoe, Phillips, and Star Graceson Littleton have highly important assignments in the passing game there.

Remember, the Bobcats had 19 plays of 50 yards or more last season. That led the country. This is an offense that cannot be slept on because of the modern Pac-12 branding.

Is Arch Manning Ready to Face a Game Secondary Every Saturday?

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning throws a pass during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Arch Manning is going to have anything close to a Heisman season, he's going to need to show up against every opponent. Week 1 is not just an automatic stat-pad.

Many are already pondering how the reloaded Buckeyes secondary, down generational safety Caleb Downs and second-round corner selection Davison Igbinosun, handles Manning and his loaded receiving corps in Week 2. Arch instead needs to have his own sights set on safeties Ryan Nolan, Jayden Bradley, who's also a rotation nickel, and Jayden Lawton on the third level from the opening kickoff today.

The Bobcats probably don't win this one in the trenches, but their best chance is taking advantage of any Manning mistakes through the air. They don't have their ball-hawking corner Jaden Rios, who had four picks last fall, anymore. Still, with Trez Moore and Craig Royal Jr., there's veteran experience, and returning starting nickel Amarion Atwood could be used in multiple roles, bringing his versatility either out wide or in the slot.

Manning has to deliver a complete game against a secondary that, like the offense, is better than what'd be expected out of San Marcos throughout history.

Should Texas Deliberately Preserve Trevor Goosby For Ohio State?

There's simply no bigger question than Trevor Goosby's health | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This is the biggest question, and it's not close.

Trevor Goosby's bone bruise injury had the collective heartbeat of Travis County, Texas, still until it was announced he wouldn't miss time.

He'll play in Week 1, but does Steve Sarkisian play him even half of the afternoon or preserve him for Kenyatta Jackson Jr. and the rest of Ohio State's daunting pass rush next Saturday?

Establishing chemistry with the rest of the line, particularly Western Kentucky transfer left guard Laurence Seymore, could be even more important than rest. It's not like Goosby won't be knocked around in practice.

Then again, Sark would certainly rather avoid the possibility of overplaying Goosby against Texas State and re-aggravating the injury. That'd be a haunting narrative.

Managing Goosby's snaps is not a desirable job. Goosby's health for next week's marquee non-conference clash is critical.

How to get him to next week is a a seven-figure question. Let's all be glad we don't have to answer it.

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