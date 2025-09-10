Top Recruit Recaps 'Incredible' Weekend With The Texas Longhorns
Despite the season being underway and the Texas Longhorns preparing for their third game of the season against UTEP, Steve Sarkisian and his coaching staff don't stop recruiting. That includes 2028 recruits, sophomores in high school who are on the Forty Acres, taking in home games.
One of the top offensive tackles in the country was in Austin this past weekend for the Longhorns' 38-7 win over the San Jose State Spartans, along with a slew of other top targets for the staff as they hope to continue their streak of building some of the best recruiting classes in the country.
I caught up with Jai'storm Knight to discuss his game-day experience and what he took from it, along with any plans to return to Austin, and other schools he plans to visit during the fall.
Impressed By The Atmosphere
Knight is a freak athlete, coming in at six-foot-eight, 350 pounds as a sophomore in high school. He has caught the eyes of nearly every coaching staff in the country, holding offers from TCU, SMU, Texas, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Florida, and Auburn, to name a few.
After a trip to College Station in week one, Knight returned home to Converse, Texas, before heading to Austin for the first home game of the Longhorns' 2025 season. He spoke highly of his time there, telling me:
"My visit to The University of Texas was incredible! I truly admire the tradition and atmosphere that the school embodies. The coaches went above and beyond to show amazing hospitality to me and my family, which I deeply appreciated."
For Knight, though, it wasn't just an opportunity to visit Forty Acres and experience one of the country's top game-day atmospheres but also a chance to see the team up close and personal. That included the return of Arch Manning, who found his rhythm on the field, and an electric defense against the Spartans.
"Honestly, my favorite part was during the game, from the beginning to the middle of the second quarter, when Texas decided to shift gears and go full throttle both offensively and defensively. It was impressive to see the coaches' hard work reflected in the players' execution on the field. The effort and dedication from everyone involved were undeniable!"
As one of the top recruits in the country, ranked ninth as an offensive tackle, and 10th in the Lone Star State, according to 247Sports. The Longhorns will have to compete against other in-state schools, but with another visit already scheduled to visit again against UTEP, it's safe to say he enjoyed his time there. He is planning another visit to the Aggies at the end of the month and a trip to TCU in October. Adding him would be a great start in the 2028 cycle, though.