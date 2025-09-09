Where the Texas Longhorns Rank After Their Win Over San Jose State
The No. 7 Texas Longhorns were able to put their hectic season opener against the No. 1Ohio State Buckeyes aside and get back to their old ways in the form of a 38-7 crushing of the San Jose State Spartans in front of the home DKR crowd in Austin.
Quarterback Arch Manning was as advertised last Saturday in the less taxing battle, throwing for four touchdowns and rushing for an additional score, with his four passing scores going to wide receiver Parker Livingstone and tight end Jack Endries, each reeling in two apiece.
The Burnt Orange were truly the team that they were projected to be when they were announced as the No. 1 ranked team to start the season.
Texas Remains at No. 7 in the AP Top 25
Unfortunately for the Horns, the rest of the top teams in the AP weekly rankings also did as expected Saturday, and Texas stood still at No. 7 in the updated rankings Sunday afternoon.
The Longhorns remain one of three Southeastern Conference teams in the top 10 of the weekly rankings, and one of 11 teams from the conference overall.
The Ohio State Buckeyes retain their throne atop the list after their incredible 70-0 win over the Grambling State Tigers in Columbus.
The South Florida Bulls make an appearance at No. 18 on the list after their last-second defeat of the Florida Gators kicked one SEC team out of the ranks and allowed the Auburn Tigers and Missouri Tigers to fill out the bottom two spots of the ranks.
The Longhorns will now host another University of Texas school when they host the UTEP Miners this Saturday back at DKR, hoping to for another win and a bigger climb in the AP ranks.
Here is the updated AP Top 25 rankings:
1) Ohio State Buckeyes
2) Penn State Nittany Lions
3) LSU Tigers
4) Oregon Ducks
5) Miami Hurricanes
6) Georgia Bulldogs
7) Texas Longhorns
8) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
9) Illinois Fighting Illini
10) Florida State Seminoles
11) South Carolina Gamecocks
12) Clemson Tigers
13) Oklahoma Sooners
14) Iowa State Cyclones
15) Tennessee Volunteers
16) Texas A&M Aggies
17) Ole Miss Rebels
18) South Florida Bulls
19) Alabama Crimson Tide
20) Utah Utes
21) Texas Tech Red Raiders
22) Indiana Hoosiers
23) Michigan Wolverines
24) Auburn Tigers
25) Missouri Tigers
The two Universities of Texas kick off Saturday afternoon at 3:15 P.M.