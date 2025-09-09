Longhorns Country

Where the Texas Longhorns Rank After Their Win Over San Jose State

Where are the Horns ranked after their first win of the 2025 season?

Aaron Raley

Sep 6, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) is tackled by San Jose State Spartans after keeping the ball for yardage during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) is tackled by San Jose State Spartans after keeping the ball for yardage during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
The No. 7 Texas Longhorns were able to put their hectic season opener against the No. 1Ohio State Buckeyes aside and get back to their old ways in the form of a 38-7 crushing of the San Jose State Spartans in front of the home DKR crowd in Austin.

Quarterback Arch Manning was as advertised last Saturday in the less taxing battle, throwing for four touchdowns and rushing for an additional score, with his four passing scores going to wide receiver Parker Livingstone and tight end Jack Endries, each reeling in two apiece.

The Burnt Orange were truly the team that they were projected to be when they were announced as the No. 1 ranked team to start the season.

Texas Remains at No. 7 in the AP Top 25

Unfortunately for the Horns, the rest of the top teams in the AP weekly rankings also did as expected Saturday, and Texas stood still at No. 7 in the updated rankings Sunday afternoon.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone (13) runs for yards.
Sep 6, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone (13) runs for yards while defended by San Jose State Spartans defensive back Jalen Apalit-Williams (7) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Longhorns remain one of three Southeastern Conference teams in the top 10 of the weekly rankings, and one of 11 teams from the conference overall.

The Ohio State Buckeyes retain their throne atop the list after their incredible 70-0 win over the Grambling State Tigers in Columbus.

The South Florida Bulls make an appearance at No. 18 on the list after their last-second defeat of the Florida Gators kicked one SEC team out of the ranks and allowed the Auburn Tigers and Missouri Tigers to fill out the bottom two spots of the ranks.

The Longhorns will now host another University of Texas school when they host the UTEP Miners this Saturday back at DKR, hoping to for another win and a bigger climb in the AP ranks.

Here is the updated AP Top 25 rankings:

1) Ohio State Buckeyes

2) Penn State Nittany Lions

3) LSU Tigers

4) Oregon Ducks

5) Miami Hurricanes

6) Georgia Bulldogs

7) Texas Longhorns

8) Notre Dame Fighting Irish

9) Illinois Fighting Illini

10) Florida State Seminoles

11) South Carolina Gamecocks

12) Clemson Tigers

13) Oklahoma Sooners

14) Iowa State Cyclones

15) Tennessee Volunteers

16) Texas A&M Aggies

17) Ole Miss Rebels

18) South Florida Bulls

19) Alabama Crimson Tide

20) Utah Utes

21) Texas Tech Red Raiders

22) Indiana Hoosiers

23) Michigan Wolverines

24) Auburn Tigers

25) Missouri Tigers

The two Universities of Texas kick off Saturday afternoon at 3:15 P.M.

