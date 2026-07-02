Trap Game or Tune-Up? Sizing Up LSU on Texas' 2026 Schedule

By the time the Texas Longhorns arrive in Baton Rouge to face the LSU Tigers on Nov. 14, there likely won't be much mystery surrounding either team.

Texas should know whether it has legitimate College Football Playoff aspirations after navigating a gauntlet of a schedule. The Longhorns open the season against Ohio State before working through a loaded SEC slate that includes road trips to Tennessee, Missouri, LSU and Texas A&M, along with home games against Florida and Ole Miss.

LSU, meanwhile, should have a pretty clear picture of how well the Lane Kiffin experiment has played out after opening the season with a brutal stretch that includes Clemson, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Alabama.

That makes this matchup particularly fascinating for both sides, especially considering this game could very well define the remainder of their seasons.

LSU Could Be Texas' Biggest Remaining Road Test

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By the time Texas arrives at Tiger Stadium, the Longhorns should have a good understanding of what kind of team they have become.

The first half of the schedule will assuredly have answered plenty of questions. Texas will have already faced its fair share of hearty competition in Ohio State, Tennessee, Florida, Ole Miss and Oklahoma.

If the Longhorns are still firmly in the College Football Playoff conversation entering mid-November, LSU should represent the final major hurdle before the regular season's closing stretch.

And it won't be an easy one.

The Tigers enter Year 1 under Lane Kiffin with as much intrigue as almost any team in the country. LSU aggressively rebuilt its roster through the transfer portal, adding quarterback Sam Leavitt and a host of explosive skill players.

They also possess a defense full of veteran talent, including star linebacker Whit Weeks, Ole Miss transfer linebacker TJ Dottery and Boise State transfer safety Ty Benefield.

If Kiffin's team has found its rhythm by November, Texas could very well be walking into one of the most difficult road environments in college football against a team also still fighting for College Football Playoff positioning.

It’s also especially interesting considering that if Texas were to be in a precarious position come Nov. 14, the Longhorns would only have two more games — Arkansas and Texas A&M — to make their case for playoff contention.

A win in Baton Rouge would keep Texas in control of its postseason path. A loss, however, could leave the Longhorns needing to answer difficult questions about their playoff résumé heading into the regular-season finale.

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