When preparing for the NFL Draft, the Shrine Bowl is always something that both prospects and scouts mark in their calendars every January. The bowl week is one of the premier opportunities for athletes to showcase their abilities as well as character through practices and interviews, before ending the six-day event with a game.

This year, the week consisted of pre-game practices and player media availabilities Thursday through Monday before a 6 p.m. game on Tuesday.

The Texas Longhorns have several players entered in the bowl in preparation for the draft in April. Defensive end Ethan Burke, corner Jaylon Guilbeau and offensive guard DJ Campbell have all been in attendance. Tight end Jack Endries was also supposed to participate, but left early after an apparent injury during a Friday practice.

Jaylon Guilbeau and DJ Campbell Already Find Themselves In The Shrine Bowl Spotlight

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver J.J. Hester (13) is up ended by defesive back Jaylon Guilbeau (3) in the first half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct., 12, 2024. | Sarah Phipps / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both Campbell and Guilbeau have reportedly garnered attention from attending NFL scouts, according to NFL analyst Ryan Fowler on X, who listed a number of athletes as standouts during the practices leading up to the final game.

Standouts from Shrine week ⤵️



DBs

•Avery Smith, Toledo

•Devon Marshall, NC State

•Jadon Canady, Oregon

•Cole Wisniewski, Texas Tech

•Jaylon Gulibeau, Texas



LBs

•Eric Gentry, USC

• Jaden Duggar, Louisiana



EDGE

•Malachi Lawrence, UCF

• Marvin Jones Jr,… — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 26, 2026

With Texas, Guilbeau served as an important piece of an effective secondary that relied heavily on its veterans during the 2025-26 season. As a high school recruit, Guilbeau ranked No. 18 among cornerbacks nationally and spent all four years with the Longhorns, starting in 10 games this past season.

During his last season with Texas, Guilbeau logged 40 total tackles, 22 solo, and a single interception with three breakups. Over the course of his career, he’s been responsible for 124 tackles, including eight for loss.

Guilbeau doesn’t receive very many targets, simply because receivers in his zone don’t get much of a chance to get a catch. He’s great at leaning into receivers and crowding without incurring penalties, only picking up two throughout his senior season. His biggest strength, though, is his run coverage, rated in November as the best run-defending corner for Texas, according to 247Sports.

On the other side of the ball, Campbell was a key piece of a young Texas offensive line that struggled for a good chunk of the season. During the course of his four-year career with Texas, Campbell has played in 50 games with 43 starts, starting all 13 games this season at right guard. At 6-foot-3, 321 pounds, Campbell is slightly smaller in stature than the average NFL guard, but he more than makes up for it with his strength and ability to run. Put simply, Campbell moves grown men with ease and has the ability to move quickly to make big plays, with a pass-block grade of 76.9 and run-block grade of 74.7 this season, according to PFF.