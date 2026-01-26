Two Former Texas Longhorns Are Standing Out In East-West Shrine Bowl Week
In this story:
When preparing for the NFL Draft, the Shrine Bowl is always something that both prospects and scouts mark in their calendars every January. The bowl week is one of the premier opportunities for athletes to showcase their abilities as well as character through practices and interviews, before ending the six-day event with a game.
This year, the week consisted of pre-game practices and player media availabilities Thursday through Monday before a 6 p.m. game on Tuesday.
The Texas Longhorns have several players entered in the bowl in preparation for the draft in April. Defensive end Ethan Burke, corner Jaylon Guilbeau and offensive guard DJ Campbell have all been in attendance. Tight end Jack Endries was also supposed to participate, but left early after an apparent injury during a Friday practice.
Jaylon Guilbeau and DJ Campbell Already Find Themselves In The Shrine Bowl Spotlight
Both Campbell and Guilbeau have reportedly garnered attention from attending NFL scouts, according to NFL analyst Ryan Fowler on X, who listed a number of athletes as standouts during the practices leading up to the final game.
With Texas, Guilbeau served as an important piece of an effective secondary that relied heavily on its veterans during the 2025-26 season. As a high school recruit, Guilbeau ranked No. 18 among cornerbacks nationally and spent all four years with the Longhorns, starting in 10 games this past season.
During his last season with Texas, Guilbeau logged 40 total tackles, 22 solo, and a single interception with three breakups. Over the course of his career, he’s been responsible for 124 tackles, including eight for loss.
Guilbeau doesn’t receive very many targets, simply because receivers in his zone don’t get much of a chance to get a catch. He’s great at leaning into receivers and crowding without incurring penalties, only picking up two throughout his senior season. His biggest strength, though, is his run coverage, rated in November as the best run-defending corner for Texas, according to 247Sports.
On the other side of the ball, Campbell was a key piece of a young Texas offensive line that struggled for a good chunk of the season. During the course of his four-year career with Texas, Campbell has played in 50 games with 43 starts, starting all 13 games this season at right guard. At 6-foot-3, 321 pounds, Campbell is slightly smaller in stature than the average NFL guard, but he more than makes up for it with his strength and ability to run. Put simply, Campbell moves grown men with ease and has the ability to move quickly to make big plays, with a pass-block grade of 76.9 and run-block grade of 74.7 this season, according to PFF.
Meaghan English is a junior at the University of Texas at Austin studying journalism with a minor in sports media. In addition to Texas Longhorns on SI, English is the sports editor at The Daily Texan and a contributor at 5wins. Born and raised in East Texas, when English isn’t covering sports, she’s either out running with her dog or losing her mind over whichever Dallas team is in season.Follow meaghanienglish