Texas QB Casey Thompson Secures New NIL Deal

Thompson will profit off of his name, image, and likeness in an event with a recently launched app

Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson will once again use recently instilled NIL rules to his benefit, as the junior signal-caller has struck a deal with the newly launched app, ibble, according to 247Sports.com.

Ibble, which is headquartered in Austin, Texas, is an app that provides easy-going communication through video chat and allows users to explore and connect with one another.

The app will be hosting a four-day event from Aug. 23-26, with a focus on college football. The event will consist of prominent college football media members interviewing players, as fans can tune in with a chance to interact with the players and donate to the Helping Hand charity.

READ MORE: He's No. 1? Steve Sarkisian Tabbed Most Intriguing Coach

Thompson, who is in the midst of a tightly contested battle for the starting QB job with Hudson Card, will be one of three players interviewed. He’ll be joined by Texas A&M safety Leon O’Neal and Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe.

The media members taking part in the event include 247Sports’ Bud Elliott, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller, Split Zone Duo’s Steve Godfrey, Football Scoop’s Zach Barnett and CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee.

Thompson is slated to be interviewed by ibble’s Will Baizer at 5 p.m. on the final day of the event.

READ MORE: What Stood Out During Texas Football's Open Practice On Wednesday?

Here’s a look at the full schedule, according to 247Sports.com.

Day 1 : Miller will interview for Texas A&M defensive lineman Jay Arnold at 5 p.m. CT,

: Miller will interview for Texas A&M defensive lineman Jay Arnold at 5 p.m. CT, Day 2 : Elliott and Godfrey will host a throwback segment to their days together on Podcast Ain’t Played Nobody (PAPN) at 5 p.m. CT.

: Elliott and Godfrey will host a throwback segment to their days together on Podcast Ain’t Played Nobody (PAPN) at 5 p.m. CT. Day 3 : Barnett and Sallee will interview O’Neal at 5 p.m. That will be followed up at 7 p.m. with ibble’s Will Baizer interviewing Pappoe.

: Barnett and Sallee will interview O’Neal at 5 p.m. That will be followed up at 7 p.m. with ibble’s Will Baizer interviewing Pappoe. Day 4: Baizer will interview Thompson at 5 p.m.

This NIL deal marks the second time Thompson has taken advantage of his name, image, and likeness since the ruling went into place earlier this summer. In early July, the Oklahoma City native used money gained from the shoutouts he did for fans on the app Cameo to send donations to NoKidHungry.

Thompson is certainly focused on the season ahead, but don’t be surprised if he lands another NIL deal in the coming months.

CONTINUE READING: Texas DC Kwiatkowski "Fired Up" For New Look In 2021

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.