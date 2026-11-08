Two Texas Longhorns Freshmen Just Made Program History vs. Missouri

The Texas Longhorns got a massive win on the road against the top-15 ranked Missouri Tigers that not only kept the hopes of making the College Football Playoffs alive, but sent a message to the college football world that the program has no problem taking down some of the top teams in the country.

Injuries were riddled throughout the roster, including to star receiver Cam Coleman and running back Hollywood Smothers, both of which missed the contest. That meant the Longhorns had to turn elsewhere for production.

Their gaze didn't have to go far before freshman Derrek Cooper and Jermaine Bishop Jr. took a big step, both scoring receiving touchdowns in the contest, just the second duo to do so all season.

Breaking a School Record

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Jermaine Bishop Jr. (4) scores a touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners during the game between the Sooners and the Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only did Cooper and Bishop become the second duo to achieve the feat, but they were the first Longhorns' pairing to do so against an AP top-25 team since Dan Buckner and Malcolm Williams did it on Oct. 18, 2008, which was coincidentally also against Missouri.

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Their performance came at a perfect time, as the Longhorns needed a performance outside of the tradition production on the team. Cooper, who hasn't received as many touches as he would have liked, and is typically known for his hard-nosed rushing ability, scored his first receiving touchdown of his young career.

It was a critical touchdown for the Longhorns, who were trailing 7-0 at the time, but head coach Steve Sarkisian would call his patented screen play and Cooper would go to work, making a defender miss before sprinting into the end zone for a 24-yard touchdown.

Bishop's touchdown, his second of the season, was a go-route down the sideline from 25-yard out and he got past the zone coverage, and Arch Manning would hit him in stride for an easy score. That touchdown would tie the game once more for the Longhorns 20-20, and the program wouldn't look back following that score, taking the lead and holding it for the remaining time in the game.

For Bishop, his impact in the win against Missouri was his best stat line of the season, finishing with a career high in receptions (4), and yards (60). Cooper didn't set any career highs on the ground, but set a new mark through the air with 24-yards.

Both freshman achieved something done for the first time in nearly 20-years, and perhaps sent a message that they are just beginning in their career on the Forty Acres.

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