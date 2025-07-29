Texas Longhorns' Colin Simmons Undergoes Eye Surgery Before Fall Camp
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns linebacker Colin Simmons underwent a minor procedure before fall camp but there's reason for any concern from fans.
Per reports from OrangeBloods, Simmons recently had Lasik eye surgery, a procedure aimed to helped reduce the need for glasses or contacts lenses.
Already one of the scariest pass rushers in the country headed into his sophomore season, Simmons' potentially stronger vision could make for an even more productive 2025 campaign.
Colin Simmons Could Be in for Monster Year
Arguably the best player at Texas headed into the season, Simmons could be due for a monster year, Lasik surgey or not.
As a freshman last season, he played in all 16 games while tallying 48 total tackles (31 solo), a team-leading nine sacks, three forced fumbles, two pass breakups and one interception. His first-career pick came in the win over Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoff.
As a result of his impressive season, Simmons was named the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year. Still, he felt it could have gone "way better."
Colin Simmons Not Satisfied After Freshman Year
Simmons met with the media in April and talked about winning the award while also admitting the high expectations he has in himself.
“I feel like I had a pretty solid freshman year. It could have been way better, just knowing my talents, knowing myself, knowing my abilities," he said.
Simmons beat out a group of finalists that also included Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams, Minnesota safety Koi Perich, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and South Carolina linebacker Dylan Stewart.
"A special moment for me and my family, because my family was there," Simmons said. "Also it was just a special moment for me, I'm pretty sure it was a special moment for Mr. Alexander also, and it just felt great. It felt great holding that trophy in my head because I feel like I worked so hard for it, and I feel like this school helped me get it. ... Just makes my heart smile. It made my heart smile. Just making my family smile makes my heart smile. And I feel like that's what drives me the most is my family."
Simmons and the Longhorns will look to begin another potential run to the College Football Playoff when they open the regular season against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 30 in Columbus.