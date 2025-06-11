Vince Young's Iconic TD Ranked Among Best College Football Plays Since 2000
On Jan. 4, 2006, quarterback Vince Young led the Texas Longhorns to the school's first national championship in 35 years in a 41-38 shootout against the USC Trojans. A matchup between the top two-ranked teams, both undefeated, there was as much anticipation as there can be for a college football game. But it still surpassed expectations.
The 2006 Rose Bowl is primarily remembered by a single play, one that is considered the biggest in Texas history. In an article ranking college football's top 25 plays of the 21st century, ESPN has "Invincibowl" at No. 3.
College football writer Jake Trotter recounts the moment with the following:
"Trailing in the Rose Bowl with a national championship on the line, the Longhorns faced fourth-and-5 in the waning seconds against the Trojans, the defending national champs. But Young scrambled right, then dashed past the pylon for the game-winning touchdown, lifting the unbeaten Longhorns to their first national title in 35 years."
Alongside 267 passing yards, the consensus All-American racked up 200 yards on the ground and three rushing touchdowns. With the game on the line, Young trusted his own legs. And that choice made all the difference for the Longhorns, who retired Young's No. 10 about two and a half years later in August 2008.
The only two plays ranked above Young's game-deciding scramble are Auburn's "kick-six" in its 2013 Iron Bowl upset of Alabama and Boise State's "trickeration" in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl.
Two more plays involving Texas are featured on ESPN's list, both of which did not go in the Longhorns' favor. At No. 6 is Michael Crabtree's game-winning touchdown for Texas Tech in 2008. At No. 9 is Oklahoma's "Superman" leap-into-interception in 2001.