Longhorns Country

Vince Young's Iconic TD Ranked Among Best College Football Plays Since 2000

Vince Young's iconic play in the 2006 Rose Bowl against USC is highly ranked on ESPN's list.

Tyler Firtel

Jan 4, 2006; Pasadena, CA, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback (10) Vince Young celebrates after defeating the Southern California Trojans 41-38 in the Rose Bowl Game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Copyright © 2006 Mark J. Rebilas
Jan 4, 2006; Pasadena, CA, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback (10) Vince Young celebrates after defeating the Southern California Trojans 41-38 in the Rose Bowl Game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Copyright © 2006 Mark J. Rebilas / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Jan. 4, 2006, quarterback Vince Young led the Texas Longhorns to the school's first national championship in 35 years in a 41-38 shootout against the USC Trojans. A matchup between the top two-ranked teams, both undefeated, there was as much anticipation as there can be for a college football game. But it still surpassed expectations.

The 2006 Rose Bowl is primarily remembered by a single play, one that is considered the biggest in Texas history. In an article ranking college football's top 25 plays of the 21st century, ESPN has "Invincibowl" at No. 3.

College football writer Jake Trotter recounts the moment with the following:

Vince Young
Texas quarterback Vince Young outruns the Southern California defense for the game-winning touchdown in the 2006 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. 2006-01-04-vince young / Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Trailing in the Rose Bowl with a national championship on the line, the Longhorns faced fourth-and-5 in the waning seconds against the Trojans, the defending national champs. But Young scrambled right, then dashed past the pylon for the game-winning touchdown, lifting the unbeaten Longhorns to their first national title in 35 years."

Alongside 267 passing yards, the consensus All-American racked up 200 yards on the ground and three rushing touchdowns. With the game on the line, Young trusted his own legs. And that choice made all the difference for the Longhorns, who retired Young's No. 10 about two and a half years later in August 2008.

The only two plays ranked above Young's game-deciding scramble are Auburn's "kick-six" in its 2013 Iron Bowl upset of Alabama and Boise State's "trickeration" in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl.

Two more plays involving Texas are featured on ESPN's list, both of which did not go in the Longhorns' favor. At No. 6 is Michael Crabtree's game-winning touchdown for Texas Tech in 2008. At No. 9 is Oklahoma's "Superman" leap-into-interception in 2001.

feed

Published
Tyler Firtel
TYLER FIRTEL

Tyler Firtel is a freshman at the University of Texas at Austin majoring in Journalism and minoring in the Analytics and Business of Sports. He has been writing for Texas Longhorns on SI since May 2025. Firtel also writes for The Daily Texan and has previously written for Prime Time Sports Talk and his high school newspaper, The Brentwood Flyer. He has experience in podcasting as well, self-producing Tyler’s Takes to interview members of the sports industry. Firtel is from Los Angeles, CA but splits his professional sports fandom between LA and San Diego (Lakers, Chargers, Padres, LAFC). At home, he is lucky to have lovely parents, two younger sisters and a bernedoodle named Java.

Home/Football