WATCH: Texas’s Sam Ehlinger Congratulated by Colt McCoy

WATCH: Texas’s Sam Ehlinger Receives Congratulatory Message from Colt McCoy After Being Drafted by Indianapolis Colts

Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger realized his NFL Dream on Saturday night when he was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 218 overall NFL draft pick.

One of the first to send a congratulatory message was former Texas legend Colt McCoy. McCoy sent a video message to Ehlinger following his NFL Draft selection:

“Congrats on getting drafted. Welcome to the NFL man,” McCoy said in a message to Ehlinger. "Go take advantage of your opportunity. I know all of Texas is looking forward to continuing to watch you play football. We’re all excited for you.”

Ehlinger left behind a great legacy, recording 11,436 passing yards, 94 touchdowns, and 1,907 yards running (scoring 33 touchdowns on 554 carries).

Now, he will join a Colts team that went 11-5 last season.

Ehlinger is likely to sit behind new Colts quarterback Carson Wentz, who was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for two draft picks.

As for the Longhorns, the starting quarterback vacancy will be filled by either Hudson Card or Casey Thompson. New Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has made it clear that both players will have an equal opportunity to compete for the position.

