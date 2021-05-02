Texas Longhorns home
NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

WATCH: Texas’s Sam Ehlinger Congratulated by Colt McCoy

WATCH: Texas’s Sam Ehlinger Receives Congratulatory Message from Colt McCoy After Being Drafted by Indianapolis Colts
Author:
Publish date:

Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger realized his NFL Dream on Saturday night when he was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 218 overall NFL draft pick.

One of the first to send a congratulatory message was former Texas legend Colt McCoy. McCoy sent a video message to Ehlinger following his NFL Draft selection:

“Congrats on getting drafted. Welcome to the NFL man,” McCoy said in a message to Ehlinger. "Go take advantage of your opportunity. I know all of Texas is looking forward to continuing to watch you play football. We’re all excited for you.”

READ MORE: To Win a Title, Longhorns Have to 'Be Like 'Bama' in the NFL Draft

READ MORE: WATCH: Longhorns Sam Ehlinger Receives NFL Draft Call From Indianapolis Colts

Ehlinger left behind a great legacy, recording 11,436 passing yards, 94 touchdowns, and 1,907 yards running (scoring 33 touchdowns on 554 carries).

Now, he will join a Colts team that went 11-5 last season.

Ehlinger is likely to sit behind new Colts quarterback Carson Wentz, who was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for two draft picks.

As for the Longhorns, the starting quarterback vacancy will be filled by either Hudson Card or Casey Thompson. New Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has made it clear that both players will have an equal opportunity to compete for the position.

CONTINUE READING: Longhorns QB Sam Ehlinger Selected By Indianapolis Colts With No. 218 Pick in NFL Draft

What do you think of Ehlinger's selection? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

ehlinger
Football

WATCH: Texas’s Sam Ehlinger Congratulated by Colt McCoy

WATCH: Texas’s Sam Ehlinger Receives Congratulatory Message from Colt McCoy After Being Drafted by Indianapolis Colts

USATSI_15958429
Longhorns in the pros

To Win a Title, Longhorns Have to 'Be Like 'Bama' in the NFL Draft

This weekend's NFL Draft put in stark contrast where the Texas Longhorns are and what they need to do in order to get to Alabama's level

241B2D97-7EB8-49C5-9B94-BA5E2E257A04
News

WATCH: Longhorns Sam Ehlinger Receives NFL Draft Call From Indianapolis Colts

Sam Ehlinger became the first Texas Longhorn quarterback taken in the NFL Draft since Colt McCoy on Saturday, when he was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 218 pick.

GettyImages-1184022299
News

Longhorns QB Sam Ehlinger Selected By Indianapolis Colts With No. 218 Pick in NFL Draft

Former Texas Longhorns quarterback and captain Sam Ehlinger's NFL Dream was finally realized on Saturday, when he was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 218 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

caden-sterns-nfl-draft-player-profile-texas-safety-e1614618996469 (2)
News

Longhorns S Caden Sterns "Ready To Get To Work" After Broncos Selection

Former Texas starting safety Caden Sterns is now the latest Longhorns player to be selected into the NFL, after the Denver Broncos picked him with the No. 152 overall pick in round five of the NFL Draft.

USATSI_13866793
News

"A Surreal Thing" For Longhorns Ta'Quon Graham To Be Picked By Falcons In NFL Draft

Former Texas defensive lineman is now the latest Longhorns player to be selected into the NFL, after the Atlanta Falcons picked him with the No. 148 overall pick in round five of the NFL Draft.

GettyImages-1276870996
Football

WATCH: Emotional Longhorns DE Joseph Ossai Reacts to Getting Drafted by Bengals

WATCH: Emotional Texas Longhorn Joseph Ossai Reacts to Getting Drafted by Bengals in 2021 NFL Draft

USATSI_15162122
News

Cincinnati Bengals Select Longhorns DE Joseph Ossai With No. 69 Pick in NFL Draft

Not long after his teammate Samuel Cosmi was selected by the Washington Football Team, Texas Longhorns defensive end Joseph Ossai was taken with the No. 69 overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals