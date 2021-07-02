Way-Too-Early Predictions: Texas Vs. TCU

The LonghornsCountry.com staff gives their way-too-early predictions for the Week 5 matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the TCU Horned Frogs

Under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Texas Longhorns have flipped to a new chapter. With the new coaching staff, the program will aim to become a national championship contender this coming season.

In week 5, the Longhorns will travel to Fort Worth to play against a vulnerable TCU team. Over the past few days, we took a deeper look into TCU’s offense and defense.

Now it's time for the Longhorns Country staff to make their way-too-early game predictions for when Texas travels to face TCU.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

Sitting undefeated at this juncture, Texas might be in a position to overlook TCU in preparation for their huge showdown with Oklahoma the following week. However, in Steve Sarkisian's first conference outing, he will have his guys ready to play. Gary Patterson is a defensive maestro and could cause Hudson Card or Casey Thompson some issues, but talent should win out here.

Texas 34 TCU 24

Cole Thompson- Columnist/Editor

Max Duggan came on hot last season for the Horned Frogs late. In his final four games, he threw for 621 yards, five touchdowns, two interceptions and had a passer rating average of 157.

Texas must have an indication of who is starting for the remainder of the season. Hudson Card or Casey Thompson, whichever has the better rapport with the receivers needs to be the starter for this game. The good news for Texas? TCU is replacing two key defenders in Trevon Moehrig and Ar'Darius Washington.

Texas wins closer than fans want, but hey, a win is a win?

Texas 31, TCU 24

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer

This is the first real 'trouble' game for the Longhorns in 2021. TCU always seems to give Texas fits, and that's reflected in recent history. TCU has actually WON seven of the last 10 meetings, dating back to 2007. In fact, since the Horned Frogs joined the Big 12, TCU is 7-2 in this game. TCU is also 3-1 in Fort Worth in that span. TCU has won all three of those home games by at least 10 points. I don't think that TCU's offense is going to be productive enough to create a blowout. But that defense? It looks like it could be one of the best in the Big 12, and perhaps the country. It's a defense that Texas will be a bit unprepared for. It won't be a blowout, but TCU wins.

TCU 27, Texas 23

Tomer Barazani - Staff Writer

Texas will come out on top, but don’t expect to see the improving TCU team go down without a fight. TCU’s Max Duggan, who will develop into one of the premier quarterbacks in CFB will put up a challenge. Nevertheless, Texas will overcome and defeat the Horned Frogs, breaking its recent losing streak.

Texas 24 TCU 17

Zach Dimmitt - Staff Writer

The Horned Frogs have seemingly always found a way to get the job done against Texas in recent years. The Longhorns have only managed two victories against TCU since 2013. So much for being the "big brother" over their I-35 rivals.

Last seasons' matchup saw Texas unable to overcome late-game turnovers and a steady TCU running attack in the 33-31 home loss. Despite losing key playmakers on defense, the Horned Frogs still have Gary Patterson at the helm, which could spell trouble for Texas. Longhorns' defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski runs a similar defense to Patterson, making the low-scoring defensive battle inevitable.

This one is the first true toss-up game for the Horns, but they'll pick up the win in Fort Worth.

Texas 21, TCU 17

