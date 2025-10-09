What Happened Last Time Between Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners?
On Saturday, one of the best rivalries in college football, if not the best, makes its grand return when the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners face off at the Cotton Bowl once again.
Known as the Red River Rivalry or Red River Shootout, this rivalry has been going strong for well over a century and shows no sign of slowing down any time soon. Texas and Oklahoma are both among the blue bloods in the sport, and as such, there have been many classics in this 120-game series.
However, last year's game was not one of them, but the Longhorns certainly weren't complaining.
Texas Longhorns Blew Out Oklahoma Sooners After Slow Start
The Longhorns entered last year's Red River Rivalry as the No. 1 team in the AP Poll and as heavy favorites over the Sooners, who were struggling on offense and had benched starting quarterback Jackson Arnold prior to the game.
For a bit, it looked like they might be on upset alert as Quinn Ewers threw an interception on the opening drive and the Longhorns didn't have a first down in the entire first quarter. The Longhorns' defense managed to hold the Sooners to just three points in the first quarter, but the offense still had to get going, and that it did.
Texas put together a 10-play, 75-yard drive early in the second quarter to get on the board, with Ewers hitting Gunnar Helm for a 7-yard touchdown. Silas Bolden and Quintrevion Wisner then both scored rushing touchdowns later in the quarter, and suddenly, the rout was on.
When the clock hit zero, the Longhorns walked away with a 34-3 blowout victory over their arch rivals, showing what they're capable of on both sides of the ball.
The defense was easily the star of the show, as Texas held Oklahoma to just 237 total yards and forced two key takeaways, both in the second quarter. Hawkins completed 19 of 30 passes for 148 yards, while the Sooners averaged a paltry 2.3 yards per rush.
On the other side of the ball, Ewers completed 20 of 29 passes for 199 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Wisner rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, while Helm had 91 yards and a touchdown on five receptions.
Heading into Saturday's game, it almost seems like a reverse of last year's. The Longhorns are the ones with the struggling offense, while the Sooners are the ones near the top of the AP Poll with the suffocating defense.
Hopefully for Steve Sarkisian and co., they'll have some answers on offense for possibly their biggest game of the year.