Why Texas Doesn't Schedule FCS Opponents Like So Many Other Powers Do
The Texas Longhorns have the most well-known collegiate brand in the world, and with that comes a list of teams waiting for their chance to play them. While they aren't afraid to match up with anybody, FCS teams are uncharted water for them, somewhere they won't go to when creating their schedule.
After hot-button commentary over the off-season, sparked by comments from other coaches of other conferences, about their unwillingness to play nine conference games, the Longhorns can hang their hat on the fact that they play only teams in the FBS.
Head coach Steve Sarkisian gave his reasons for creating the schedule this way while speaking with the media on Monday
Litmus Test
The Longhorns are one of 10 FBS teams that will not play an FCS team this season, and were one of 15 that will not play one in 2024. While the number has shrunk from last season to now, for them, this has been an ongoing philosophy adopted by the program since the early turn of the century.
"Our guys came here to play against great competition; they love the competition," Sarkisian said. "They love playing in those big moments, in those big games, against really quality people."
That's the struggle now, and something Sarkisian would also touch on: trying to ensure your team is prepared for the SEC gauntlet while also ensuring you aren't causing unnecessary wear and tear before even reaching that point. For the Longhorns, though, their schedule has been filled, with one marquee game, something they have had on their schedule since 2009.
"Well, you're looking at potentially 17 games to try to win a national championship with a conference championship and the playoffs," Sarkisian said. "So there's such a fine line; we didn't raise our scholarship numbers. We still only have 85 scholarship players, yet we're requiring them to play more difficult games and more physical games with less of a break.",
Sarkisian even understands that not all FCS and FBS teams are created equal, admitting that you can play some quality FCS teams, who might give them better than a few Power Four teams that are underperforming. In a year like 2025, though, with high roster turnover, finding the balance with opponents that let you establish your footing but challenge you is the difference in setting the tone for the season.
Now, with the SEC moving to nine conference games, making their already challenging schedule even harder, the Longhorns don't seem to be shying away from competition, but rather embracing it, unlike other conferences.