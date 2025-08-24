What is Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning’s Floor?
To say Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning has high expectations ahead of the 2025 football season would be a severe understatement.
In addition to stepping into the starting role on the No. 1 team in the nation, he carries a last name that is beyond prestigious in the game that he plays.
There is no doubt that the pressure of one of the most passionate fan bases in college football, a Hall-of-Fame grandfather and uncle, and an uncle who will likely land there could get to the newest Manning on the block. How bad will it get if the weight of it all gets to Manning?
What is Arch Manning’s Floor?
Before looking at his floor, there has to be a baseline prompt comparison to. Luckily, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum suggested Manning’s ceiling on a recent episode of “Get Up.”
“The absolute roof,” Finebaum said. “I think there’s a reasonably good chance that Arch Manning will be sitting on the front of New York at the Heisman ceremony. That’s assuming that his team does what it’s supposed to do and compete for not only the SEC but for the national championship. I really believe they will.”
Having the last name Manning will be enough to carry Arch into the NFL. Even with limited film and reps, he is still being touted as a first-round talent and one of the best quarterbacks in the game. Even with the small sample size, his athleticism, arm talent, and mechanics still shine through the tape. On top of that, knowing he has the Manning family coaching him along the way and helping him refine his quarterback mechanics provides extra insurance when it comes to his performance.
"The best thing about Arch, I think he's got a high floor," Former NFL quarterback, and brother of future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Rodgers said on the Paul Finebaum Show. "I think you know what you're going to get. You're not going to get a bad version of Arch. I wonder if he has the upside, the arm talent to createability that some of the other guys like Sellers, and DJ (Lagway) and Nussmeier have."
Let’s say Arch Manning performs like a bottom-five SEC quarterback, unlikely, but still a possibility. The team around him is so complete that the Longhorns could still manage to win nine or 10 games. Compared to other quarterbacks in similar situations, Manning has a ridiculously high floor.