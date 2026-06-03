What Oklahoma Does Better Than Texas and Why It Matters

During Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley era, the Sooners dominated Texas. Riley went 6–1 against the Longhorns, including a victory in the Big 12 Championship Game on Dec. 1, 2018. However, things have been different over the last half-decade.

Brent Venables took over as the Sooners’ head coach in 2022, one year after Steve Sarkisian became the Longhorns' lead man. Texas is 3–1 since Venables was appointed, with an average margin of victory over the Longhorns’ three wins of 32.3 points.

Texas is looking to extend its winning streak to three games for the first time since 1997–99. Oklahoma has one clear advantage, and while it has not mattered in previous matchups, it could define the 2026 edition.

Oklahoma’s Defense Could Cause Texas-Sized Problems

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Taylor Wein in the first half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When Oklahoma’s defense lines up against the Texas offense, the two best units in the game will be on the field at the same time.

When it comes to the Red River Rivalry, it often feels as though preconceived notions about the team are irrelevant. The intensity and familiarity set both teams back to the basics. However, the matchup of the Longhorns' offense and the Sooners' defense will likely define this season's rivalry game.

Last season, Oklahoma was carried by its defense to the College Football Playoff, with its offense doing just enough to get the job done. The Sooners were 79th in points per game (26.2) while allowing the seventh-fewest points per game (15.5).

There is optimism that Oklahoma’s offense will improve. Quarterback John Mateer could take the next step with Parker Livingstone and Trell Harris coming in to catch passes. However, the Sooners' defense has been among the best in the country during Venables' tenure and has come to characterize the program — a far cry from the Riley era.

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas and linebacker Kip Lewis celebrate during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Under Venables, Oklahoma has ranked inside the top 20 in each of the last three seasons in adjusted EPA per play allowed. Last season, it ranked second behind only Texas Tech, according to GameOnPaper. This includes top-three finishes in yards allowed per rush attempt (2.4, second) and sacks (45, third).

The Longhorns were productive on defense last season, ranking in the top 30 in points allowed per game. The defense was particularly impactful against the Sooners, dominating in all four quarters. In nearly every metric, though, Oklahoma outperformed its rival defensively last season.

Stat Texas Longhorns’ Defense (Rank) Oklahoma Sooners’ Defense (Rank) Rushing Yards Allowed per Attempt 3.1 (12th) 2.4 (2nd) EPA per Rush -0.05 (27th) -0.21 (2nd) Passing Yards Allowed per Attempt 6.6 (38th) 6.2 (22nd) EPA per Dropback -0.06 (33rd) -0.17 (9th)

Over the last four matchups, however, this defensive production has been mostly meaningless. Texas is averaging 34 points per game and outpacing the Sooners’ season averages.

Season Oklahoma PPG Allowed Points Allowed vs. Texas Oklahoma YPG Allowed Yards Allowed vs. Texas 2022 30.0 49 461.0 585 2023 23.5 30 389.4 527 2024 21.5 34 318.2 406 2025 15.5 23 272.5 302

While this has been the case every season since Venables took over for OU, the Sooners have also steadily improved defensively. This has decreased the margin for error on the Longhorns’ side. Texas needs to take advantage of every opportunity it gets.

Last season, Texas missed multiple field goals. The Longhorns avoided disaster, though, by winning the turnover battle 3–0 and getting relentless pressure on Mateer. This season, they may not be as fortunate, as the Sooners will test the new-look Longhorns offense

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