What Texas Longhorns Players Said After Crushing Loss to Oklahoma

The Texas Longhorns got dealt a crushing blow on Saturday in Dallas with a 27-24 loss to the unranked Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl.

For many of the players on the Texas roster, this marked their first loss to Oklahoma. The Longhorns had won the past two Golden Hats and nearly had a third.

Multiple Texas players shared their honest feelings about the loss while speaking with reporters after the game. Here's what they had to say:

Ryan Wingo, WR

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the pain of the loss:



"It's a big sting for sure. My first time losing to OU. Nah, that's a big sting. I can't lie. It hurt for sure. But we on to the next game now."

On the offensive inconsistency:



"I feel like we just got to be more complete as an offense. I probably got to do my job better. We're gonna fix it. But just like you said, we're just kind of inconsistent right now, but we'll be better for sure."

On how the team picks up Arch Manning after the loss:



"Just stay with him. That's still our dog. He's still our guy. So, like I said, just stay with him. Maybe whatever words of encouragement it takes. But like I said, I feel like we gotta take some pointers too. We gotta be there for him."

Arch Manning, QB

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) celebrates with quarterback Arch Manning (16) after scoring a touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On how to overcome the offensive issues:



"Yeah, I got to win on first and second down to make the game easier. I can't be loose with the ball."

On the pick-six in the fourth quarter:

"Yeah, I was trying to extend a play, throw it to Cam, and it just was high. Can't do that backed up."

On how Texas bounces back from the loss:



"Got to learn from it and be better."

Colin Simmons, DE

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) celebrates after a tackle against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On his message to Arch Manning after the loss:



“Keep his head up. I mean, at the end of the day, it's not too much that you can say, but just move on to the next play. Don’t harp on the past. I mean, at the end of the day, we blessed to be alive.”

On if Texas beat themselves:



"We definitely beat ourselves. Only Texas can beat Texas, you know."

On the level of frustration after the loss:



"Depends on who you're talking to. Right now, it's just next game mentality for me."

Brandon Baker, OL

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Brandon Baker (73) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

On the frustration from the offensive inconsistency:



"It's extremely frustrating, but we all got to watch this film, learn and grow from our mistakes, and keep pushing forward."

On the decision to kick the field goal instead of going for it on 4th and 2:



“I trust him. I trust our kicker, Gio. I trust Coach Sark. And shoot, it played out how it played out.”

On one of the positives from the game:



"I felt like up front, at least in pass protection, I felt like we did a good job protecting Arch, giving him enough time, but like I mentioned, guys just learn to grow from mistakes."

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