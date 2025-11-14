What the Stats Say About Texas Longhorns vs. Georgia Bulldogs Matchup
The Texas Longhorns will make their first-ever trip to Sanford Stadium on Saturday for a top-10 showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs.
The teams will meet in Athens each on winning streaks, Georgia's sole loss coming on Sept. 27 and Texas last falling on Oct. 4. Both sides have gained substantial momentum at the right time.
Here is the tale of the tape for this Southeastern Conference contest that is shaping up to be the nucleus of Week 11 play.
Location
The importance of home-field advantage in this game is no secret.
Georgia lost at home for the first time since 2019 earlier this season to Alabama, while Texas has struggled on the road in 2025, losing to Ohio State in the season opener and Florida in the SEC opener. The Longhorns' away wins over Kentucky and Mississippi back-to-back were no easy work either, both taken to overtime.
However, Georgia did enter Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium last season and dominate the Longhorns, jumping out to a 23-0 lead by halftime. Whether Texas can return the favor in Athens is soon to be determined.
Offenses
For much of the season, Texas' offense was viewed as the team's greatest weakness, failing to move the ball consistently and effectively. But since the turnaround against Mississippi State, new expectations have arisen. Facing Georgia is another prove-it opportunity for the unit.
Quarterback Arch Manning is now up to 236 yards per game passing on the season and has accumulated an 18:6 touchdown-to-interception ratio. While he's been sacked 18 times this season and suffered plenty more QB hurries and pressures, the offensive line had its best performance protecting him against Vanderbilt, conceding zero sacks.
The Longhorns have a versatile pass-catching corps led by wide receivers Ryan Wingo (31 catches, five touchdowns), Emmett Mosley V (15 catches, three touchdowns), DeAndre Moore Jr. (29 catches, one touchdown), Parker Livingstone (21 catches, five touchdowns) and tight end Jack Endries (19 catches, two touchdowns) that has showed its talent in recent weeks. Manning will surely rely on their playmaking abilities in an effort to run an up-tempo offense and quiet down the Bulldogs' home crowd.
The Texas run game has been up and down throughout the season behind the shaky offensive line and hindered by the injury issues with running backs Quintervion Wisner and CJ Baxter. With both healthy, alongside Manning's scrambling capability, the Longhorns will aim to hit and surpass their 135-yard-per-game rushing average on the year.
Differently, the Georgia run game is the most stand-out aspect of the Bulldogs' play. Behind running backs Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens, as well as quarterback Gunner Stockton, Georgia is running for 197 yards per game, scoring 22 touchdowns on the ground compared to 16 through the air.
In the passing game, Stockton (15:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio) has found five different pass-catchers a double-digit number of times. However, it is wide receiver Zachariah Branch who leads the charge for the Bulldogs receiving-wise. Branch has totaled 53 receptions for 542 yards, using his explosiveness to Georgia's advantage.
In a matchup between dual-threat quarterbacks and offenses that possess elite athleticism all over, it will come down to execution and efficiency in Athens.
Defenses
A clear disparity between Texas' and Georgia's defenses statistically is in rushing the passer. The Longhorns are tied for the most sacks in the SEC with 34; the Bulldogs sit on the opposite side of the spectrum, last with just 11. Texas has 15 players who have recorded at least a sack, led by edge Colin Simmons with eight, while Georgia has just six players who've recorded half a sack or more.
With the turnover margin potentially being key in Saturday night's barnburner, Texas seems to have the upper hand defensively coming in, forcing 11 fumbles to Georgia's three and recording nine interceptions to Georgia's four.
Matching up with an impressive Georgia rushing offense, the Texas defensive front will look to stand stout and has proven it can do so, surrendering just 78.7 rushing yards per game in 2025, best in the SEC. But Georgia's defense doesn't fall too far behind in this category, giving up 100 yards per game on the ground, good for fourth in the SEC.
Pass defense is where the Bulldogs have a leg up, averaging 25 passing yards less against them than the Longhorns do per game.
The statistics tell that Sanford Stadium may not be the host of a defensive masterclass like seen in both meetings between Texas and Georgia a season ago. But with the defenses absolutely going to force the offenses to earn each and every point, it will be a true four-quarter battle in Athens.