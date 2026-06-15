What Wins and What Loses the Game For Texas vs. Florida

The Texas Longhorns have no room for error in their 2026-27 schedule.

With play against eight preseason-ranked opponents on the horizon, including three games against three teams that threw the Longhorns off of a path to the playoffs in 2025, Texas has several demons to battle in order to close out the regular season with a 10-win record that can clinch the Longhorns into a playoff spot.

A week six game against Florida offers a shred of the redemption that Texas is seeking in 2026, and as the first home game of the SEC schedule, the Longhorns are extremely favored on paper.

However, that's what was said last year — and the slip-up in Gainesville had disastrous consequences in 2025. Here are the keys to a win for Texas, as well as what may result in a repeated upset.

Strong Front-Line Defense Wins

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) stands over Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) after Mateer is sacked during the second half at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Although both teams are slated to be highly explosive in 2026, the difference between a win and a loss will come, once again, in the trenches.

Texas absolutely must contain Florida's offensive playmakers this year, and as long as the pass-rush can push through the offensive line, the Longhorns shouldn't have much of a difficult time in doing that.

Florida is in the midst of a position battle for the starting quarterback, and while both guys fighting for the spot may be moderately accurate and reliable, neither possess any elite capabilities. If Texas' defensive line can break through to attack the passer, while limiting Florida running back Jadan Baugh, they can completely shut Florida down offensively.

The inability to do this marked the meet-up between the two in 2025. Although Texas typically has been marked by stellar defensive performances, shutting down teams like Ohio State and Oklahoma to the lowest performances of their season, the Longhorns struggled to maintain a dominant defensive performance against the Gators. That has to change in order to bring home the win.

Collapse of Offensive Line Loses

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's repetitive, but it's true: Without a strong performance from the offensive line, the offense as a whole won't work.

This was especially true for the Longhorns in the 2025 game against the Gators, in which Texas quarterback Arch Manning was pressured more in the pocket than in any other game of the season.

That kind of performance left Texas' offense completely in shambles, leaving any downfield playmakers powerless without the ball in their hands. Having former Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman open won't be effective unless Manning stays on his feet and in position to throw a pass.

The offensive line, rebuilt for the 2026 season and much more experienced in snaps this year, will have its hands full with threats like linebackers Myles Graham and Aaron Chiles looming on the other side of the line of scrimmage. However, if the Longhorns hope to pull through, those threats will need to be contained.

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