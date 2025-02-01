Where Do Texas Longhorns Stars Land in Latest NFL Mock Draft?
The Texas Longhorns will have a presence in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, it's just a matter of how many players will hear their names called and where they'll end up.
Quite a few Longhorns could feasibly go in the first round, though the only lock of the group is star offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. It's reasonable to assume that at least one of his college teammates will join him in the first round, giving the Longhorns multiple first-round picks for the second year in a row.
That's exactly the case in a new mock draft by NFL.com's Eric Edholm, who has two Longhorns in the first round. The first of which is, to no surprise, Banks going to the Miami Dolphins at No. 13 overall.
"The Dolphins head into this offseason with two likely openings on the offensive line, so let's figure they fill one with a free agent and the other with the thickly built Banks, who could start early," Edholm wrote. "The Texas product might never be special, but he has higher-floor traits."
Miami's offensive line has been a problem for years now, and having an injury-prone quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa only exacerbates those problems. Banks, a unanimous All-American and this season's Outland Trophy winner, can go a long way towards securing that offensive line, as he has done throughout his career in Austin.
As for the second Longhorn? That would be none other than wide receiver Matthew Golden, who Edholm has going to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 19 overall.
"If the Bucs move on from impending free agent Chris Godwin, they'll likely want to add a little more firepower at receiver," Edholm wrote. "Golden essentially can play the Godwin role."
Golden transferred to Texas from Houston last offseason and became Quinn Ewers' go-to target, finishing the season with 58 receptions for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. A speedy and shifty wideout, Golden could easily find a role for himself in Tampa Bay, especially if Godwin leaves in free agency.
