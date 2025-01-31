No. 5 Longhorns Focused On Beating Texas A&M, Not Road Ahead
As the No. 5 Texas Longhorns will travel to Texas A&M on Sunday, it will be a homecoming for head coach Vic Schaefer as he returns to his alma mater and the place he won a national title. But the only thing he will be worried about on Sunday is how his team can beat the Aggies.
The last time the Longhorns played the Aggies was in 2021 and Texas won 76-60. Rori Harmon, Shay Holle and Aalyiah Moore were the only players present for the win and know what the environment will be like. Texas A&M is going to be a hostile environment as this is the first rivalry matchup between the teams as SEC opponents.
"(It helped us) being able to play at South Carolina and realize that it was completely sold out, all these people are just wanting us to see Texas lose," Harmon said. "We understand it comes with playing basketball. We understand it comes with playing great teams. So, yeah, I think that definitely has prepared us for when we play in and this weekend."
Looking back at the last matchup, Schaefer talked about the importance of his team needing to play well, and Harmon agreed.
Texas didn't seem to click until the second half against Mizzou, but if the Longhorns want to win against A&M, they are going to have to play their best for the full 40 minutes.
"One, we have to punch first," Harmon said. "We can't have these games where we're not punching first or we're getting down right off the bat, that's just a lack of focus in those moments, but it's gonna be a game of runs. It's encouraging to not be up, especially when you're away game, all the fans are booing you and cheering you on, whatever you know the ref calls this, or whatever it's it is, it's encouraging. That's when we have to stay together, stay as a team and but yeah, I think he's right."
Though his team is battling illness, Schaefer is proud of the way they've fought in tough situations and knows this Sunday will be no different.
"It's that time of year, and it's like I told them, this is the time of year when teams do one of two things," Schaefer said. "They either keep going, they embrace the grind, their toughness and grit pay off, and they keep climbing the ladder, or some people just fall off. And I think over the years, our teams have typically stayed in the grind and embraced it and kept climbing the ladder."
While the game against Texas A&M is just one rung on the metaphorical ladder of the SEC, Texas needs to stay focused on the game ahead and not look forward to other opponents.
South Carolina and LSU will be coming to Austin in February, but Schaefer is only worried about the matchup with Texas A&M.
"I don't see any map, but the one that goes to College Station, that's the only map, and I'm real familiar with that road, so that's the only thing I'm focused on," Schaefer said. "You know, when you're climbing that mountain and you're halfway up and you start looking at the top, that's when you miss a step and you fall down, and then you got to start back all over again."
The game between the Longhorns and Aggies will tip off on Sunday at 5 p.m. from Reed Arena in College Station. The matchup will be aired on SEC Network.
