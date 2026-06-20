Where Texas Longhorns Rank in National Recruiting Rankings After John Meredith III Commitment

The Texas Longhorns football team has already started the preparations for what could be a special 2026 season in Austin.

Once again, the program comes into a new season with extremely high expectations, and this year, they seem more determined to fulfill those goals. While the season draws near, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff are busy carving out the rosters of the future for the program.

On Friday, Coach Sarkisian got some massive news when 2027 five-star cornerback John Meredith III announced his commitment to the Longhorns. The Fort Worth, Texas, product is staying in his home state, which means the Longhorns are getting a player who knows what it means to wear the uniform.

It's a massive addition to the program and to the 2027 recruiting class. But just where are the Longhorns ranked in the 2027 team recruiting rankings after Meredith's decision?

Upward Trajectory

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and team gesture after the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

After the addition of Meredith, Rivals has the Longhorns with the seventh-best 2027 recruiting class in the country. The Longhorns currently trail the Texas A&M Aggies, Miami Hurricanes, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oklahoma Sooners, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and the Florida Gators.

Sounds like a lot of SEC in the mix. It also sounds like a lot of old Big 12 is in the mix as well. Thankfully, the NCAA allowed for an explosion of regional rivalries. Oh well, onward and upward.

Not Done Yet

Nov 1, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns mascot Hook ëEm during the Bevo Parade before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Meredith is the second five-star to join Texas' 2027 recruiting class. The Longhorns have had a commitment from five-star wide receiver Easton Royal since last November.

As of now, Sarkisian and his staff have 16 commitments from the 2027 class, and 11 of those are considered blue chip talents. One thing the athletic department hasn't had to worry about with Sarkisian since his arrival is his ability to get talent on campus.

Putting In The Work

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone (13) and offensive lineman Brandon Baker (73) run onto the field before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Sarkisian era has been a factory of talent for this program, and the results on the field have been great. Although with this much talent and the world of NIL that has engulfed college sports, the expectations are becoming that the Longhorns should be in the College Football Playoff nearly every year.

The 2027 recruiting class is already at an elite level. Sarkisian and this program grabbing some golden hardware this season would no doubt elevate the recruiting pitch even higher.

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