Where Texas' New RBs Rank Among the Best in College Football

The Texas Longhorns are coming into the 2026 college football season with high expectations and the talent to back up those expectations.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian may have the most talented offense the program has had in his tenure. The unit will be led by quarterback Arch Manning and a combination of talented wide receivers like Cam Coleman, Ryan Wingo, and Emmett Mosley V.

Yes, the talk of this offense will be how Manning handles the pass game, but what might be getting overlooked is the transfer talent the Longhorns have brought in for the backfield. Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown were huge pieces of the transfer portal class, and according to ESPN, the duo may be two of the best running backs in the country this season.

The Bright Lights

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NC State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) carries the football against Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Justin Scott (5) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Eli Lederman and Max Olson recently released their rankings of the best running backs in college football heading into the 2026 season. Longhorns' new addition, Smothers, landed at number six on the list.

Here's what they had to say about one of the star's in the new Texas backfield:

"The 5-11, 195-pound junior is coming off a first-team All-ACC season at NC State and flipped his portal pledge from Alabama to Texas expecting he could fill an impact role in the Longhorns' loaded offense. Smothers led the ACC in rushing yards per game last season, surpassing 100 yards from scrimmage in six of his first eight games, and impressed scouts with his ability to cut, accelerate and make defenders miss."

Nov 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) celebrates during their game with the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

One spot below Smothers, was Brown at No. 7:

It couldn't be clearer that Coach Sarkisian wants to set the tone this season after what happened last year. Not that last year was a complete failure, but the Longhorns had no business being on the outside looking in at the College Football Playoff after securing three Top 10 wins over Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Oklahoma.

Some may say that just because a team does not make the playoffs doesn't mean the season is a failure. However, if the Longhorns plan on staying at the top of the food chain, playoff appearances will matter. Talents like Smothers and Brown are the exact players to get this program back in the thick of a national championship chase this upcoming season.

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