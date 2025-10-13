Where the Texas Longhorns Land in 2025 CFB Bowl Predictions After Beating Oklahoma
Having started off as the preseason favorites, the Texas Longhorns took a massive dip in the AP polls following their 14-7 season opener loss to No. 1 Ohio State.
The Longhorns were slowly clawing their way back up the rankings before being knocked out entirely from playoff contention after facing a 29-21 upset loss to the unranked Florida Gators in week 6.
However, No. 21 Texas is once again back in the polls after its 23-6 blowout win over the then-No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners for Saturday's Red River Rivalry game.
While the Longhorns are still expected to miss the College Football Playoffs, here is a look at where they land in different bowl game projections lists following their week 7 performance.
ESPN — Texas v.s. Iowa (Music City Bowl)
“The biggest results from Week 7 were Indiana's impressive road win at Oregon and Texas's sound victory over Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl,” ESPN analysts Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach wrote in an article on Sunday.
For their bowl projections, both analysts predict the Longhorns will play the Iowa Hawkeyes late in the bowl game season, but on different days.
For Bonagura, he pits Texas against Iowa for the Music City Bowl (Nissan Stadium) in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday, Dec. 30. Whereas Schlabach, has the two battling it out in the ReliaQuest Bowl (Raymond James Stadium) in Tampa, Florida, on Wednesday, Dec. 31.
This season, Iowa has recorded two losses — Iowa State (week 2) and No. 3 Indiana (week 5). However, they were within a touchdown score for both matchups.
If Texas and Iowa face off during the bowl season, it would be the first time in nearly 20 years. The pair has not met since the 2006 Alamo Bowl, in which the Longhorns defeated the Hawkeyes in a 26-24 victory.
CBS Sports — Texas v.s. Nebraska (Citrus Bowl)
After Oklahoma fell short by 17 points to the unranked Texas on Saturday, CBS Sports analyst Brad Crawford listed the Longhorns in a similar position to Schlabach, predicting they will play on Dec. 31.
However, Crawford has Texas pitted against the No. 25 Nebraska Cornhuskers for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl (Camping World Stadium) in Orlando, Florida.
The Cornhuskers, who are 5-1, opened their season with a 20-17 victory against No. 24 Cincinnati, but fell short 30-27 to Michigan in week 4 for their only recorded loss of the season.
Last time the Longhorns and Cornhuskers met was in the 2009 regular season, when both teams were still in the Big 12. The game resulted in a 13-12 victory for Texas.
Athlon Sports — Texas v.s. Michigan (Citrus Bowl)
Also predicting the Longhorns will land in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31, Athlon Sports analyst Steve Lassan’s projection differs as he lists the Michigan Wolverines as Texas’ likely opponent for the bowl game.
Thus, it is predicted that quarterbacks Arch Manning and Bryce Underwood will face off in an intriguing bowl matchup.
Sports Illustrated — Texas v.s. Michigan (Citrus Bowl)
In an identical projection, Sports Illustrated staff writer Bryan Fischer predicts Texas will take on Michigan for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31.
This season, Michigan sits at 4-2 with its two recorded losses against No. 14 Oklahoma in week 2 and No. 20 USC in week 7. In both matchups, the Wolverines lost to their opponents with over 10-point deficits.
Having met only once since the 2004 Rose Bowl, the Longhorns and Wolverines played each other in week 2 of the 2024 regular season. The matchup ended in a 31-12 Texas win over the then-defending national champions.