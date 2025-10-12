Where The Texas Longhorns Stand in The Polls After Upsetting Oklahoma
Last week, the Texas Longhorns, the No. 1 team in the preseason AP Poll, fell out of the top 25 entirely after an embarrassing loss to the Florida Gators, with their offense continuing to struggle and their defense letting DJ Lagway and co. run all over them.
It was a humiliating moment for a team that had such high expectations, but they didn't hang their heads. Instead, the Longhorns came out and upset the arch rival Oklahoma Sooners, who were previously the No. 6 team in the AP Poll, 23-6 in Saturday's Red River Rivalry game at the Cotton Bowl. Arch Manning and the offense played a solid game, but it was the defense - which had three interceptions and five sacks against Sooners star quarterback John Mateer - that really stole the show.
After that result, it's no surprise that the Longhorns made their way back into the top 25.
Texas Longhorns Climb Back into AP Poll, Oklahoma Sooners Slide
The Longhorns come in at No. 21 in the newest AP Poll - slotting them between 5-1 USC, which defeated Michigan 31-13, and 6-0 Memphis, which as on a bye week. They were previously the second team in the "others receiving votes" category, so this is essentially a six-spot jump for Steve Sarkisian and co.
Obviously, it's a long way from where the Longhorns wanted to be, or expected to be, at this point in the season. However, they had to start somewhere in their path back to the top, and a three-score win over a hated foe is a fantastic beginning.
Speaking of, the Sooners were one of the biggest fallers this week, dropping eight spots to No. 14 after suffering their first loss of the season. If Mateer had sat out this game, as previously expected, the pollsters might've been a bit kinder to Oklahoma, but him coming back and playing poorly may have hurt the Sooners here.
In the Coaches Poll, the Longhorns come in at No. 17, a two-spot climb from last week. However, this mostly seems to be a result of two teams ahead of them losing, with Illinois falling from No. 17 to No. 25 and Michigan falling from No. 15 to unranked. Still, it's understandabbly tough to place them above No. 16 Missouri, who fell two spots after a 27-24 loss to Alabama.
The Longhorns will look to keep their momentum going when they travel to face Kentucky on Saturday.